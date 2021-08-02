Horowhenua man on trial for sexual offending against young boys

A Horowhenua man is on trial for dozens of charges relating to sexual offending with young boys.

The trial for a man who allegedly took advantage of sleeping boys for decades has begun.

Horowhenua man Ruku Taylor pleaded guilty in the Palmerston North District Court on Monday to five of 73 charges laid against him for sexual offending against six boys and one man from 1979 to 2017.

The now 49-year-old admitted to fondling the genitals of four boys between 1983 and 1988, and one charge of rubbing a young man’s genitals over his pants.

But he was adamant he was not guilty of the other 68 charges.

Those charges involved acts such as sodomy, performing oral sex, forcing the boys to perform sexual acts, kissing, masturbation, and hitting the boys to stop them from exposing him to their parents.

One of the boys was 4 at the time Taylor’s alleged offending began.

All victims were granted name suppression to protect their identities.

The assaults on the boys were at times alcohol-fuelled and spanned decades, Crown prosecutor Joshua Harvey told the jury in his opening statement on Monday.

It was allowed to continue largely due to a culture of silence, Harvey said. The boys were threatened that if they spoke up they would be killed, end up in state care or no-one would believe them.

“The boys would try preventative measures by pulling the blankets up and holding them really tight.

“Some said something, some didn't say anything at all. In almost all cases the offending continued.”

Harvey described how when two of the boys told their parents what had happened, they were beaten for lying.

The abuse only came to the attention of police in 2017 when a child told his mother he stopped sleeping near Taylor because he would touch his genitals.

It sparked the other boys, who are now men, to come forward and speak up after years wishing they could have justice, Harvey said.

However, defence lawyer Fergus Steedman said Taylor had admitted his wrongdoing in five charges, the others held no truth.

“As a society we respond with fury. What I ask you to do is to acknowledge that negative feeling ... but put that to one side.

“Concentrate on the 68 charges where he is not guilty of anything.”

The next three weeks set out for the trial may be among the saddest of the jurors’ lives, as they listened to the men detail the hurt they experienced, Steedman said. But, he urged them not to let their emotions guide their judgment.

“Ruku Taylor has done wrong, he has hurt people who deserved better.

“This is day one of a trial that will obviously take a while before we reach the end of it. What I ask you is, please don't rush your judgment.”

Steedman said Taylor would take the stand in his own defence near the end of the trial, so the jury could hear for themselves what happened.

Judge Jonathan Krebs denied Taylor’s bail application.