'It all worked out in the end', not good enough for man cleared of murder

Chattrice Maihi-Carroll was in her mid-40s when she was murdered in Napier. (File photo)

It was not good enough to say, “It all worked out in the end” for a Napier man who spent nearly two years in custody or on bail before the murder charge against him was dropped, a judge has been told.

Zion Hiona King​ was a neighbour of Chattrice Maihi-Carroll who was murdered in her home in Napier in January 2008.

King was arrested two months later.

The Crown eventually agreed the evidence against King might not be reliable and in February 2010 he was discharged without a jury considering the case.

But at the time he was charged he was on parole from a six-year jail term for aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary. The murder charge meant he was recalled to prison to resume serving his sentence.

He spent 489 days in custody either on remand or because his parole was cancelled and then more than six months on strict bail terms before the case ended.

He pleaded not guilty and still denies knowing anything about the death.

His first trial was abandoned in the early stages and at the second he was discharged on a judge’s order.

TVNZ Zion King had been accused of stabbing to death his neighbour, Chattrice Maihi-Carroll. (File photo)

No-one has been convicted of Maihi-Carroll’s killing.

In a civil case at the High Court in Wellington, King sued the Attorney-General claiming $300,000 for breaches of his rights.

The Crown’s criminal case against King had centred on statements from some of his co-workers who said he talked about his neighbour’s death before her body was discovered.

He denied it and the Crown prosecutor eventually accepted that the co-workers’ evidence would not be a safe basis for a conviction because they might be honest and adamant but wrong about when they heard King talk about the murder.

TOMMY LIVINGSTON/Stuff The house in Cottrell Crescent, Onekawa, Napier, where Chattrice Maihi-Carroll was stabbed to death. (File photo)

At his civil case one of the Crown lawyers, James Watson​, said what transpired was the justice system working as it should.

A prosecutor independently decided that the evidence could lead to an unsafe verdict and decided the trial should not proceed.

Watson said the Crown did not deny the harm in human terms for someone who was detained before their trial and was ultimately acquitted but issues of compensation were political decisions.

King’s lawyer, Rodney Harrison​ QC, said it was not good enough to say “It all worked out in the end”.

If King’s rights were breached, they did not just correct themselves in the long run, he said.

At no time was the evidence against him reliable enough and it was to the credit of the Crown prosecutor that he made the difficult decision to not oppose King’s application for a discharge.

If the evidence had been reviewed for reliability earlier, King would not have been charged, Harrison said.

A major complaint in King’s case was that DNA evidence was not properly disclosed to the defence. Months went by with the defence not knowing about evidence that materially excluded King as a suspect, Harrison said.

Part of King’s reason for taking the civil case was for guidance to be given for the future, he said.

The Crown said the DNA evidence was not part of the decision to charge King and was not to have been used at his trial.

The Crown’s senior lawyer, Austin Powell​, said the DNA was not “game-changing” evidence. At most, it was possibly useful to King.

Justice Rebecca Ellis​ reserved her decision.