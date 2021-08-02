Lack of police in South Wairarapa concerning, mayor and former cops say

The loss of three rural police officers from South Wairarapa has civic leaders and former cops worried about safety in their region.

Sole charge stations in Greytown and Martinborough were closed several years ago, but new models of policing meant frontline staff were based out of Masterton Police Station 40 minutes from the heart of South Wairarapa.

Wairarapa police chose to assign extra community rural police staff to the southern district around two years ago to increase the police presence, but three of these staff members were now leaving, leading to community concerns.

South Wairarapa Mayor Alex Beijen wrote to the Minister of Police Poto Williams recently asking that the district be assigned “at least six new recruits”.

READ MORE:

* Wairarapa's midwinter festivities at risk of Covid flare-up

* High water levels close Waihenga Bridge SH53 near Martinborough, Greytown and Featherston residents asked to conserve water.

* Plea for coin machines at banking smarthubs in rural districts losing bank branches



PIERS FULLER/Stuff South Wairarapa Mayor Alex Beijen said his district needs at least six more police staff.

“The current lack of recruiting allocation of staffing numbers to the Wairarapa has been raised numerous times in the community, and I agree with those concerns.”

Beijen said on Monday police needed close ties to each community to understand what was going on.

“From small crimes grow big crimes.

“They’ve fulfilled our expectations over the last two years, but in five weeks time they will cease to be fulfilled.”

Inspector Scott Miller (left) outside the Martinborough police station during a suspicious death investigation in 2018 when it was closed.

Wairarapa Police area commander inspector Scott Miller​ said they were working to replace the loss of three staff from the rural community section, who were returning to frontline roles.

He said there was “a lull” in staff coming out of police training due to various factors including Covid-19.

“Police recruits are now going back into the college and as they come out we’ll be able to increase those numbers again.”

Miller assured residents that with their community rural team, the usual roster of Masterton-based front line officers and a 24/7 incident car patrolling South Wairarapa, their coverage would not be compromised.

Martinborough and Greytown stations reopened last year with front counter staff available at times during the week.

Former Martinborough sole charge police officer Aidan Ellims was preparing a campaign to get more community policing back in the district.

“As staffing and financial or budgetary priorities changed, the police resource in the South Wairarapa has changed, and it’s always gone backwards.”

He said two on-call after-hours police staff members used to be stationed in South Wairarapa, but that was no longer the case and this could affect the timeliness of police response.

“The Masterton staff would arrive much later than the local South Wairarapa staff would arrive.”

Ellims said criminals soon learnt about the local policing patterns and would take advantage of slower response times.

In reaction to a spate of burglaries in Greytown and Martinborough in 2019, Ellims and a Greytown resident started up a petition calling to re-establish sole charge stations.

“That was basically due to community concerns about the lack of policing.”

Miller said they did not want to go back to the old sole charge model, which put a heavy load on those staff members and created safety issues with a single officer attending potentially dangerous incidents.