'Sheer torment' as Amber-Lee Cruickshank's disappearance remains a mystery

A man questioned by police over the disappearance of toddler Amber-Lee Cruickshank breaks his silence. (Video first published 2017)

The family of missing toddler Amber-Lee Cruickshank are frustrated they still don’t know what happened to her despite the offer of a $100,000 reward.

Police have received 75 phone calls and continue to pursue leads four months after posting the reward for new information.

However, they don’t yet have the answers the family desperately seek.

Amber-Lee was 2 when she disappeared from a house in Kingston, on the southern shores of Lake Wakatipu, on October 17, 1992.

READ MORE:

* $100,000 Amber-Lee Cruickshank reward prompts multiple calls to police

* $100,000 reward offered 29 years after toddler Amber-Lee Cruickshank disappeared

* Five of New Zealand's most notorious cold cases

* Sensing Murder, or sensing nonsense?

* Bones found not those of Amber-Lee Cruickshank



Supplied Amber-Lee Cruickshank a year before she went missing in 1992.

Her body has never been found, and the case remains one of New Zealand’s most enduring mysteries.

Detective Sergeant John Kean​ was still working on the case full time with two police officers assisting when needed.

Some of the information that had come through since the reward was offered was new and some was connected to information police were already aware of, he said.

George Heard/Stuff Amber-Lee Cruickshank was near Lake Wakatipu in Kingston in 1992 before she went missing but police do not believe she drowned in the lake.

It had led to police re-interviewing people and Kean had made another trip to Kingston.

“We are always hopeful of a resolution, but it is really difficult when you’re dealing with something that happened 30 years ago.”

People’s memories faded, the physical environment changed and people died.

The reward was available for another two months, but the case would remain open as long as necessary, Kean said.

George Heard/Stuff Nicky Cruickshank hopes someone will come forward with information on her missing daughter.

Amber-Lee’s mother, Nicky Cruickshank, said the family were “frustrated, angry and blown away” that there had been 75 phone calls and they still did not have answers.

She believed someone knew what happened to Amber-Lee and urged them to come forward.

“I just can’t understand how a little girl can disappear off the face of the earth.”

The family had been searching for answers for 29 years.

Supplied Amber-Lee Cruickshank playing on her tractor.

“It’s sheer torment ... it’s the not knowing and forever searching that consumes us every day of every year, keeping us in limbo,” Cruickshank said.

“The pain and anguish we all feel is unbearable, yet we keep on keeping on and living in hope that one day a miracle will happen, and we will have the answers we desperately seek.

“If she’s dead, she’s dead. I just want her back. I just want some closure, to bring her home.”

The reward of up to $100,000 was for material information or evidence that led to the identity and conviction of any person or people responsible for Amber-Lee’s disappearance.

Immunity from prosecution may be considered for any accomplice, not being the main offender, who provided information or evidence.

Anyone with information should call police on 105 and use the reference Operation Oliver: 921030/2144.