Former Gloriavale man pleads guilty to sexual offending against children

The isolated West Coast Christian community of Gloriavale has set itself apart from the rest of society for more than 50 years.

A former Gloriavale man has pleaded guilty to 11 charges of sexual offending against children – at least one under the age of 12.

The charges against the man include the rape, sexual violation and indecent assault of eight girls and one boy at the West Coast religious community. The age of a 10th alleged victim is not known.

He pleaded not guilty to 27 charges during an appearance by video link at the Greymouth District Court on Wednesday, and elected trial by jury.

The guilty pleas were on four charges of indecent assault on a female aged between 12 and 16, two of indecent assault on a boy aged between 12 and 16, one of unlawful sexual connection with female aged between 12 and 16, and four of indecent assault on a female aged under 12.

Bail was not sought and he was remanded in custody to October 6. Judge Murray Hunt granted the man name suppression.

The alleged offending happened between April 1986 to December 2012, with a gap between 1994 and 2011. The man has left Gloriavale.

Court documents show the alleged offending happened in Greymouth, Christchurch and at Gloriavale.

A police inquiry into allegations of abuse at Gloriavale has been under way since July 2020. Police, supported by Oranga Tamariki staff, have interviewed all children in the community.

Alden Williams/Stuff Court documents show the alleged offending occurred in Greymouth, Christchurch and at the Gloriavale community at Haupiri, pictured.

The man’s appearance was excused when his case was called in the Greymouth District Court in June, when Judge David Ruth granted him name suppression.

He allowed the media to publish that the man was a member of Gloriavale when the alleged offending took place.

Defence counsel Douglas Brown said in court he would need to ask his client if he wanted to appeal the judge’s decision to allow Gloriavale to be named. They had 20 days to appeal, but that was not lodged.

Alden Williams/Stuff A police truck on Heaphy Rd en route to Gloriavale during a police investigation.

The man is facing 13 charges of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection and five charges of sexual violation by rape.

He is facing one charge of indecent assault, 10 charges of indecent assault with a girl aged between 12 and 16 and three charges of indecent assault with a boy aged between 12 and 16. He is also facing six charges of indecently assaulting a girl under the age of 12.

When the man first appeared in April, he was facing one charge and police asked the court for six weeks to allow detectives to fully investigate. He was granted blanket suppression of all identifying details.

He was remanded without plea.

Stuff previously reported a 20-year-old man was charged in September with doing an indecent act on three boys aged between 12 and 16 at Gloriavale.

His case is still before the courts.