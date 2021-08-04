Man who killed infant son clears first legal hurdle to conviction challenge

Hayden Anthony Gray at his court sentencing in Christchurch on May 2019.

A father jailed for shaking his infant son so violently that he later died from brain injuries has cleared the first hurdle in efforts to challenge his conviction.

Hayden Anthony Gray was found guilty of two charges of intentionally causing grievous bodily harm to four-week-old Carter Hutton.

It is believed he shook the baby so violently that Carter’s limbs would have been “whiplashing backwards and forwards”, causing severe brain injuries.

Gray was sentenced to 10 years and six months’ imprisonment in May 2019, but has started proceedings to appeal his conviction.

He applied to the Court of Appeal to gain access to microscope slides and blocks taken from Carter’s brain during the post-mortem examination. The slides are in custody of forensic pathologist Dr Martin Sage.

Gray wants the slides examined by a consultant neuropathologist in the UK to enable him to comment on the merits of his appeal.

Sage was reluctant to release the slides without a court order compelling him to do so.

According to a recently released Court of Appeal decision, Sage expressed concerns about releasing the slides when the post-mortem was not part of the evidence at trial, and before the coronial inquest had been completed.

The Court of Appeal said even though it took note of Sage’s opinion, this could not prevent disclosure of the evidence to another expert who had an opposing view. It was in the interest of justice for the slides to be provided to the defence’s expert.

“The family [of Carter Hutton] does not oppose the slides being sent to the overseas expert provided they are returned so they can, at the appropriate time, be buried with the baby.”

It was also confirmed that the coronial inquest has been adjourned until the appeal process has been concluded, which removed that concern.

Carter died on July 25, 2018, just one year and one day after the injuries were inflicted while he was in Gray’s care.

A skeletal survey showed the baby had 40 broken bones in his ribs and his arms and legs. There was also retinal haemorrhaging and bruising indicating there had been squeezing or compression of the area around the eyes.

The Crown submitted the injuries were consistent with Carter having been violently shaken or possibly thrown on to a soft surface.

Gray claimed he had fallen asleep and rolled onto the baby on the sofa, causing him to suffocate. This claim was rejected by the trial judge.

Gray could not be charged with murder or manslaughter because the death occurred more than a year and a day after the assault. Carter died nine hours and 50 minutes beyond the threshold that would have allowed Gray to be charged with homicide.

The Government has since repealed the law when it became a factor in a police decision not to lay criminal charges over the Canterbury Television (CTV) building collapse in the February 2011 Christchurch quake that killed 115 people.