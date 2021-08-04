Man denies manslaughter of Kimleang Youn, who fell from moving car in Auckland

Kimleang Youn, 28, died in hospital almost a month after falling from a moving car.

A man has denied a charge of manslaughter in relation to the death of Kimleang Youn, who died after falling from a moving car.

Youn, also known as Heng, 28, died almost a month after he fell from a moving car on April 28 in the south Auckland suburb of Māngere.

Last month, a 41-year-old was charged with manslaughter, and he appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday.

His lawyer, Maria Pecotic entered a not guilty plea on behalf of her client and sought interim name suppression.

Continued name suppression was opposed by Crown prosecutor Anna Devathasan.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald set down a trial date for October 2022 and name suppression will be argued on August 26. The man was remanded in custody.

NZ Police/Supplied Kimleang Youn died in hospital in May, a month after the incident.

Youn’s former boss, Kim Mong, previously told Stuff, Youn had worked for and lived with her family for a month in 2019, as his mother wanted him to leave Auckland.

“His mum was worried about him, and so she thought sending him here to live with us might help.”

The next time Mong heard about Youn was when friends reached out to her on Facebook asking if she knew the man who had died in Māngere as they were both Cambodian.

“I was surprised to see it was him, and surprised to see he had died.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Kepal Richards said police staff had worked “tirelessly” throughout the investigation.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with Mr Youn’s family at this extremely difficult time. We are ensuring they are being supported.”