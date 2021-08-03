Eighty MPI officers search homes linked to alleged black market $300,000 crayfish ring on East Coast

Eight homes were searched by MPI officers across the East Coast in relation to a black market crayfish ring (file image).

Close to 80 Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) officers searched eight homes across the East Coast on Tuesday in relation to an alleged black market crayfish ring.

Properties in Mahia, Wairoa, Whakatane and Kawerau were searched, during the early hours of the morning, with assistance of police at some houses.

MPI fishery officers carried out “multiple search warrants” at properties of people believed to be involved in “a major” crayfish ring.

MPI director of compliance services, Gary Orr​ said Tuesday’s development marked the next phase of what has been a six-month investigation.

READ MORE:

* 3000 cockles and 150 undersized pāua seized by MPI officers

* Farmers banned from owning livestock for mistreating animals on the rise

* Fisherman fined for failing to declare 500kg of crayfish off Whitianga coast

* Leaked Govt report shows thousands of tonnes of fish dumped, unreported



“We believe this was a highly organised black-market ring which took in excess of 4,300 crayfish with a commercial value of over $300,000 from the Mahia area in Hawke’s Bay over a 7-month period,” Orr said.

Orr believed the crayfish were then sold on the black market in Auckland, Kawerau, Rotorua, Turangi, Gisborne, Napier, and Blenheim areas.

“The investigation to date has focused on gathering evidence, including surveillance of alleged offending. Today’s search warrants will provide further information to support the investigation. We will be gathering a number of formal statements from suspects as part of this work.”

Orr said MPI officers worked hard to protect fishing resources from people who “seek to profit illegally”.

“We hope today’s development sends a strong message to others tempted by greed - that we will do everything within our powers under the Fisheries Act to protect the fishing resources owned by all New Zealanders”.

MPI could not go into further detail of the investigation as the matter was “ongoing”.

*MPI encouraged people to report suspected illegal activity through the ministry's 0800 4 POACHER number (0800 47 62 24).