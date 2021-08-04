Pukekohe businesses plagued by burglaries, owners consider shutting up shop

Pukekohe businesses have been hit by a spate of burglaries, with some retailers saying they're thinking about shutting up shop.

A south Auckland town has been plagued by break-ins, with nearly a dozen hits in just three weeks.

Since July 19, retailers and eateries on King St, Pukekohe, and eateries have faced a raft of attempted and successful burglaries, with some considering packing up shop.

Businesses owners say they are scared and frustrated by a problem they feel powerless to stop, with three targeted on Wednesday morning alone.

On Wednesday, a 20-year-old man was charged with three counts of burglary, police said.

He will appear in the Pukekohe District Court on Thursday.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Amid a spate of burglaries in King St, Pukekohe, the Specsavers optometrists was closed on Wednesday after being targeted.

Further charges may still come amid the investigation, inspector Joe Hunter, the area commander for Counties Manukau south, said.

“Police would like to acknowledge our business community in Pukekohe, who have assisted Police in reporting these incidents and providing access to CCTV footage straight away,” he said.

“A number of businesses have also taken steps to target harden themselves against any further offending, and we appreciate the steps they have been taking in response.”

Aleisha Rowe/Supplied Whisk Cafe’s door was kicked in and the entire till, containing around $200 in cash, was stolen over the weekend.

Winner Winner restaurant owner Brad Smith needed tools to open his damaged door on Wednesday morning. Luckily, nothing was taken.

“I think everyone is a bit conscious of it over the last week or so,” Smith said.

“We know [the burglars] are actively seeking tills.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Winner Winner and Cafe Kāos were the latest victims of a burglary spree in Pukekohe last night.

Across the roundabout from the restaurant, Michael Hill and the VAPO e-cigarette outlet were robbed recently.

VAPO manager Mathew Kearney said the entire till with the float was taken.

With the number of incidents on King St it was only a matter of time before VAPO was targeted, he said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Pukekohe stores Michael Hill and VAPO were targeted in recent weeks, amid a crime spree on the main retail street.

At Whisk Cafe, owner Aliesha Rowe found her door kicked in and the entire till gone, but counts herself lucky.

“At the end of the day it’s only money,” she said.

“You can’t control it, it’s the joys of owning a business.”

The burglaries began on July 19. Four locations were hit early that morning and another during the day.

Shannon Moess runs the tattoo parlour S-Lee Ink. Her door was kicked in on the morning of July 19 and her $2000 tattooing kit was stolen.

“They went past the laptop and phone, went straight for the tattoo gear and cleared that out,” Moess said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Shannon Moess of S-Lee Ink had her $2000 tattoo kit nicked last month.

“With Covid and everything the business has already been struggling … to have that happen on top of everything else was pretty crap.

“I thought I was pretty secure up here, but now we know better. We’re getting alarms put in place, and until [then] I take my gear home with me.

“We need to be a bit smarter about our surveillance.”

The Man-Kind gift shop was also robbed on July 19, about midday.

A man bolted with a jumper cable set while co-owner Jacqui Thomson was briefly distracted.

“I think if they had smashed a window or tried to get in like they have other stops, I would really be thinking seriously about packing it all up, and giving up. It just wouldn’t be worth it,” she said.

Shannon Moess/Supplied The door to S-Lee Ink was barely attached to the wall after it was kicked in by thieves in July.

“I’d like to see police patrolling the streets more often, especially on foot … for this to keep happening all the time is just horrible. It’s constant.”

The Pukekohe Business Association has been helping businesses cope with the onslaught, and has resources available to its members to help them boost security, it said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Man-kind was shoplifted from on July 19. Co-owner Jacqui Thomson is scared it could happen again.

“The Pukekohe Business Association is concerned about the recent increase in crime and the toll this is taking on business owners,” spokespeople Chenay Douglas and Shawna Coleman said.

“The impact of Covid-19 is still being felt, and this is an added stress they could do without.

“Further security initiatives are currently in the pipeline to help combat future incidences.”