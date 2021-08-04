Man jailed over 'most grotesque' child sexual abuse material

Joshua Alan Bainton has been sentenced to three years’ jail for his collection of “horrific” objectionable material.

A 24-year-old man had thousands of videos and photos depicting sexual abuse, exploitation and torture of children as young as 6 months old – a stash a district court judge described as the most offensive material he has come across in his career.

Joshua Alan Bainton was sentenced on five counts of possession of an objectionable publication by the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday.

The charges are all representative, meaning they represent multiple incidents of a similar offence.

Judge Tom Gilbert described the images and videos found in Bainton’s possession as “the most repellant and grotesque material imaginable”.

“I have been involved in this type of work for about 15 years, and I can’t remember ever coming across material as offensive as this, which is saying something,” the judge said.

“It is important to remember that whilst you are just looking at the screen, at the end of the lens is a little kid who is being abused and defiled in the worst way imaginable. This isn’t a victimless crime.”

While the nature of the material was “horrific”, the judge took into account Bainton’s attempts at rehabilitation since his arrest, the fact he had cooperated with the investigation, and his guilty pleas. The judge said some credit could also be given for Bainton’s young age.

He sentenced Bainton to three years’ imprisonment.

Bainton’s name would also be added to the Child Sex Offender Register.

UNICEF Raewyn talks about the sexual abuse she suffered as a child. Now as as an adult she works to ensure children who have been abused can get the help they need. (First published September 2017)

According to the Department of Internal Affairs’ summary of facts, Bainton created an account on an online cloud storage service on July 5, 2019. He used the account two months later to import a selection of files, including a video containing multiple images stitched together.

All the images were sexually explicit and involved children aged between 1 and 6.

Between July 5, 2019, and February 4, 2020, Bainton used the account to save 6644 photos and videos that were classified as objectionable publications, including 6496 depicting child sexual abuse and exploitation.

The material included 165 files showing “extreme” abuse of children aged as young as 1.

More than 2000 files showed sexual activity between children and adults.

Bainton closed his account on February 4, 2020, but created another one that he used to access more objectionable material. He closed this account on March 31, but opened another one on May 4 and used it to save 424 objectionable videos and images.

He closed the account the same day.

The man also used a chat application to talk about the objectionable material and to trade files with others. The summary of facts said he spoke with another person about their desires to “touch little kids” on February 11, 2021.

Bainton claimed to have shared the child sexual abuse material with only one person, and said that person had initially provided the material to him. The person had threatened him with exposure if he did not make the files available, he said.