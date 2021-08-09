Kiwi's trail of crooked cash - new details emerge in Richard Whitham case

Richard Whitham and his wife Erika Whitham. The couple, along with their four young children and Erika’s mother, Elisabet van der Merwe, left New Zealand on May 17, 2018 (file photo).

Kiwi dad Richard Whitham​ illegally transferred hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Singaporean bank account on a single day.

It was an act that would cause the Hamilton father-of-four to spend almost three years locked up in a foreign jail.

Whitham is accused of stealing $4.5 million from his former employer – Hamilton-based finance company Worldclear – before fleeing New Zealand with his wife, children and mother-in-law in May 2018 to Singapore.

And now court documents, obtained by Stuff, detail the exact nature of Whitham's offending.

Whitham was due to stand trial in Singapore last month for what was scheduled to be a three-day judge alone trial. But by day two, the hearing was over, with Whitham pleading guilty to three charges under Section 47 (1)(b) of the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act.

Charge sheets provided by the Singapore State Courts reveal Whitham made three illegal transfers from a Singaporean bank account on May 18, 2018 – the same day he and his family are understood to have arrived in Singapore on a Malaysia Airlines flight.

Getty Images Richard Whitham was arrested by Singapore Police on June 4, 2018. A warrant for his arrest was issued two days later by New Zealand Police on a charge of theft by a person in a special relationship.

Documents show Whitham transferred USD $250,002 to a Polish bank account and USD $300,000 to a Singaporean bank account. A third transfer, totalling EUR $250,000 was deposited into a Bulgarian bank account.

The charges, which Whitham pleaded guilty to, say the amounts were “in part your [Whitham’s] benefits from your criminal conduct committed on 17 May, 2018 in New Zealand”. An application to obtain the notes of evidence from Whitham’s hearing was rejected by the courts.

Whitham’s wife, Erika Whitham,​ previously told Stuff her husband was innocent of any wrongdoing but would consider a plea deal if it meant he could get back to his family.

Whitham was jailed for 38 months, with the sentence taking effect from March 5, 2019. He was arrested by Singapore Police on June 4, 2018 and spent the best part of three years in custody waiting for his day in court.

An arrest warrant for Whitham was issued by New Zealand Police on June 6, 2018 on a charge of theft by a person in a special relationship. Police declined to say whether they will seek to have Whitham deported to New Zealand upon his release from prison, citing “privacy regulations”.

Tom Lee/Stuff Hamilton businessman David Hillary said it’s unlikely the Whitham family will return to New Zealand (file photo).

And mystery surrounds the whereabouts of Whitham, with fresh claims the 42-year-old is now a free man. In an email sent to Stuff in July this year, a person claiming to be Whitham said he’d already been released from jail. The writer did not respond to an invitation to be interviewed.

Whitham holds dual New Zealand and Australian citizenship and flew to Singapore on his Australian passport.

David Hillary,​ Worldclear’s managing director, said Whitham's guilty pleas are significant in that the charges also relate to his offending in New Zealand. Of the $4.5m allegedly taken by Whitham, $2m has since been recovered. Hillary estimates he’s spent $1.5m on legal and professional fees pursuing Whitham.

A raft of New Zealand court proceedings have found against Whitham in his absence. He has been declared bankrupt, with his various companies put into liquidation.

Whitham’s claims of innocence are undermined by his guilty pleas, Hillary said.

“It’s duplicitous and insincere to turn around and claim you pleaded guilty without admitting you were guilty,” Hillary said. “If he did that, then there’s zero remorse for what he did.”

The financial hit to Worldclear forced the business to close, causing eight staff to lose their jobs.

Hillary believes it is unlikely the Whitham family will return to New Zealand in the near future. He doesn’t want Richard Whitham to face further criminal prosecution if he did return home.

“I don’t think there’s anything to be gained by taking it further,” Hillary said.

“He’s faced justice in Singapore, he’s been punished there, and it is indirectly for his crimes that he started in New Zealand. If he came back he’s still bankrupt ... and I’d like him to be held financially accountable. I’d like to see that, but I don’t think that’s going to happen.”