Hard data showing crime link to Covid-19 needed before CCTV network can be upgraded

Covid-19 is being blamed for a perceived spike in crime in a rural Waikato district prompting calls for its substandard CCTV network to be upgraded.

But hard evidence showing the link was needed before Waipā District Council could justify ploughing more money into the camera system in Cambridge and Te Awamutu.

The council invested $210,000 to install 14 cameras across the two towns in 2019 but the digital eyes had not lived up to expectation.

Earlier this year a group of businesses in Cambridge paid to connect the cameras to their local police station so the network could be properly monitored.

READ MORE:

* Increase in ram raids sees landlord take matters into their own hands

* Bottle store ram-raid follows string of burglaries which netted around $30k in smokes

* Sports World store ram raided second time in two months



Christel Yardley/Stuff Cambridge’s CCTV network is connected to the town’s police station. The Te Awamutu Police Station can monitor the Te Awamutu and Cambridge CCTV network.

The video quality of the cameras was poor and it was difficult to identify people in the images. Ram raids had continued with the cameras’ presence failing to deter criminals from targeting main street shops.

Outside of the CBDs, the council’s community services team reported ongoing vandalism across the district’s “public conveniences”.

Toilets at Bulmer’s Landing near Arapuni were set on fire and the ceramic pans smashed in May.

The public barbecue at Lake Ngā Roto north of Te Awamutu was stolen in late June while repairs were being made to the tile work around it.

SUPPLIED Vandals destroyed the Bulmers Landing toilets in May this year. The toilet was set on fire than ceramic pans smashed.

Details of the crime were shared with the council’s strategic planning and policy committee on August 2.

Deputy mayor Liz Stolwyk suggested there was a connection between Covid-19 and the recent run of crime.

She thought the council’s Waipā Recovery Fund of which there was still $250,000 left, could be put towards fixing the CCTV cameras.

The fund was set up to support programmes which helped people affected by Covid-19.

SUPPLIED/Stuff The council was repairing the tiles on top of this barbecue at Lake Ngā Roto when thieves came back and stole the barbecue unit.

“As we heard in the community services report, we are seeing increased vandalism and a whole bunch of ram raids which never used to feature in any of our towns.

“But since Covid-19 we are starting to see more of this kind of activity.

“I know that the chambers of commerce are worried, retailers are worried and I do believe there is a direct link to Covid-19, these things are starting to happen more frequently.”

After the meeting, Stolwyk said she wanted to further investigate, with police, what was causing the rise in ram raids.

Lawrence Gullery/Stuff The council’s strategic planning and policy committee chairwoman Susan O’Regan said the council needed solid data to show there was a link between Covid-19 and a surge in crime in the district.

“I also think we bought into these cameras, we made a commitment and we need to take responsibility for the CCTV throughout the Waipā district.”

Te Awamutu councillor Lou Brown, also the town’s RSA president, agreed the cameras were below par and so were others used by businesses.

“Often the police arrive at the RSA asking to use our cameras for identification because the local cameras don’t give enough detail,” he said at the meeting.

“There was a ram raid at a dairy next to us [RSA] and the police used our cameras because the definition was much better.”

Lawrence Gullery/Stuff Te Awamutu ward councillor Lou Brown said the poor definition of some security cameras made it difficult to identify those responsible for crime.

Committee chairwoman Susan O’Regan said research showed cameras gave people an increased sense of security but did not help prevent crime.

After the meeting, O’Regan said the council needed to have “more refined data” to demonstrate the cause of crime before it made a decision to spend more money on the cameras.

“I think it may be a bit of a stretch to say it’s being caused by Covid-19 because at the moment it is anecdotal observations.

“There has been an increase in crime, we know that, but we can’t prove that it’s because of Covid-19 and that’s why we’ve asked for more firm evidence.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff Inspector Will Loughrin said there had been a fall in dwelling burglary crime which had been a focus for the police in the past few months.

A statement from Waikato West Area Commander, Inspector Will Loughrin, said there had been a small increase in reported “victimisation crime” for year to date, compared to the same time in 2020.

But the increase was likely to be because there were fewer people out offending last year, when the Covid-19 alert levels forced people to stay at home.

Shoplifting accounted for the highest amount of offending in Waipā but there had been a reduction in “dwelling burglary crime”.

Police recently made arrests in relation to methamphetamine, a driver for other crime. Removing the drug would result in a decrease in burglaries in particular.

“Our staff regularly patrol areas of demand to help prevent incidents from occurring and provide community reassurance,” Loughrin said.

Police were working with the business groups encouraging owners to report crime to police.

“This allows staff to gain a better picture of what’s happening and deploy our resources accordingly.

“It's important to note that reports of crime on social media, and chatter among the community, does not always paint an accurate picture of what is happening on the ground.”