Man who accessed hundreds of child exploitation images jailed, immediately appeals

Morgan David Smith had “indicated the desire to leave this behaviour behind”, Judge Simon Menzies said during sentencing at Hamilton District Court.

A man who accessed almost 600 sexual videos and still images – mostly of children – has appealed a sentence that narrowly rules out home detention.

Morgan David Smith, 22, of Hamilton, got the images from a link on cloud storage, and kept them for just over a year.

Nearly all the images “depicted child sexual abuse and exploitation material”, said Judge Simon Menzies, when he sentenced Smith in Hamilton District Court on Friday.

Smith faced a representative charge of possessing objectionable publications, and Judge Menzies sent him to prison for two years and one month.

But Smith’s lawyer immediately signalled an appeal, saying it could result in him being eligible for consideration for home detention.

It was February 14, 2019, when Smith imported 508 videos and 178 image files into his cloud storage, the court heard.

He had since “indicated the desire to leave this behaviour behind”, Judge Menzies said, and had started counselling.

But the judge also referenced parliamentary discussion on the law, saying it was “repugnant, serious misconduct that encourages the abuse of children, for which New Zealand has zero tolerance”.

123rf.com Nearly all the 508 videos and 178 image files Smith imported into his cloud storage “depicted child sexual abuse and exploitation material”, the court heard.

Prison was the only real option, given the nature of the material and how much of it Smith had, Crown prosecutor Bayden Harris said.

Smith admitted getting heightened levels of excitement from images of children, Harris said.

Defence counsel Jarom Keung argued for home detention, saying Smith had pleaded guilty, and was still relatively young.

He’d started counselling and was considered at moderate risk of reoffending, Keung said.

Judge Menzies’ starting point was three years in prison but, after discounts for Smith’s guilty plea, and age and lack of previous convictions, it came down to two years and one month in prison.

Keung appealed the sentence on the grounds that Smith deserved a bigger discount for his age and lack of record.

If the sentence had been two years or less, Smith could have been considered for home detention.

Judge Menzies declined a request for bail while Smith waited for the appeal to be heard.

The Crown offered no evidence on a second charge of possessing objectionable publications, which Smith had previously faced.

The court ordered the destruction of the images and devices they were on.