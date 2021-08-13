Drink driver's fake name held for years until relative applied to join police

Mosese Finau gave his distant relation’s name when his alcohol reading was over the limit, and later pleaded guilty in court under the man’s name (file photo).

Mosese Finau had been drinking before he pulled up at a police checkpoint, and was afraid of being deported so he gave officers a distant relative's name.

Later, he went to court and was convicted of drink driving under that name.

The actions of Finau, 29, were uncovered when the relative tried to join the police force and background checks revealed a conviction he knew nothing about.

Finau was charged – under his own name – with perverting the course of justice, and sentenced to seven months of home detention.

“There’s a very clear message that interfering with courts of justice ... is to be taken seriously,” Judge Simon Menzies said, when sentencing Finau in Hamilton District Court.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Finau appeared in Hamilton District Court and was sentenced to seven months of home detention, for perverting the course of justice.

Finau effectively avoided a conviction in his own name, as it was now too late to charge him for the 2013 drink driving, the judge said.

It’s unclear how common such cases are, but Stuff reported on how Sauni Seleni’s application to the police force was halted because an unknown person fraudulently used his name during a 2007 traffic stop.

And, in 2009, Stuff reported on four cases of offenders getting traffic offence convictions under false names.

It’s estimated that identity theft crimes cost Aotearoa more than $200 million a year, according to the Department of Internal Affairs.

Finau’s case started with a Hamilton police checkpoint in the early hours of October 20, 2013, when he recorded a reading of 498 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath.

Photographs and fingerprints were taken, court documents say - but under the name Finau had given.

Finau failed to show up to court but was eventually picked up by police and, on April 16, 2014, pleaded guilty to driving with excess breath alcohol – putting a conviction on his relative’s record.

Police officers stopped Finau again in June 2015 and he gave the same relative’s name, later saying he did it because he was no longer allowed in New Zealand.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff When Finau was first stopped, he had no forms of ID and hadn’t been in New Zealand for long, a police statement said.

Police said Finau’s first stop was an “extremely unusual situation”.

“The offender had no forms of ID, hadn’t long been in the country, and was not known to police,” a statement said.

“This offending is taken extremely seriously as evident in the charge of perverting the course of justice.”

Correct identification of offenders is crucial, the statement said and, since 2016, officers have been using an app called On Duty to help officers tap into police systems from the roadside.

A Ministry of Justice statement said it was up to the “prosecuting agency” to get a defendant’s correct identity.

Finau's actions affected his relative emotionally and financially, and the conviction had to be overturned, Judge Menzies said.

Finau had said he was scared of being deported, and didn't understand due to limited English.

He’s in New Zealand illegally, is not working and is therefore eligible for limited assistance, Judge Menzies said.

He has a young child and helps care for his partner’s children from a previous relationship.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Offending like this “strikes at the heart of the justice system,” Judge Simon Menzies said at Finau’s sentencing.

Defence lawyer Jarom Keung had pushed for home detention, citing Finau’s family situation and minimal criminal record, Judge Menzies said in court this month.

Finau was remorseful, had some sense of the harm caused, and had started voluntary alcohol counselling.

But the Crown thought Finau should get a prison sentence for representing himself as someone else in court.

Prosecutor Bayden Harris argued Finau's actions were clearly premeditated, given the number of times he offended, Judge Menzies said.

“It’s important to mark offending of this sort because it strikes at the heart of the justice system,” Judge Menzies said. “That does not necessarily mean imprisonment every time.”

He took a starting point of 20 months in prison which, after discounts for guilty pleas and remorse, came down to 14 months.

It was converted to seven months of home detention, with six months of release conditions.

