Border workers facing meth and cocaine importation charges

A Stuff investigation found illegal cigarettes were being sold in dairies at low prices, bought from gangs smuggling them in.

Baggage handlers and a port worker have been arrested over attempts to import class A drugs.

Customs New Zealand told Stuff that five baggage handlers were arrested over importing methamphetamine in May 2020 and a port worker was charged with conspiracy to import cocaine in April 2021.

All the workers are due to appear in court.

Investigations Manager Bruce Berry said trusted workers in the supply chain around customs is an internationally recognised risk.

READ MORE:

* Auckland black market tobacco: Dairies selling illegal smokes for organised crime groups

* Holy smokes: illicit tobacco sold in Auckland church fundraisers

* Smoke out the illicit tobacco trade



“Customs works closely with its international partners to look at trends and processes to identify these risks, and to actively investigate illicit supply chains here and offshore,” he said in an email.

The revelation comes after Customs confirmed it had prosecuted three former Air China staff for smuggling in 2150 cigarettes through Auckland Airport.

That trio pleaded guilty and were discharged without conviction last November.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Customs Investigations Manager Bruce Berry said even though the Air China offence was “relatively small,” the worry is whether it escalates.

“While the quantity and value of the smuggled products is relatively small, there always remains a concern and risk that like other offending smuggling operations start at a low level and escalate as the subversion of systems grows,” Berry said.

“Airports require a high degree of security in their operations to keep the public safe, and as such Customs takes a serious view on deliberate subversion of systems and the breach of trust that brings.”

While Berry would not detail exactly how further border breaches are being prevented, he said the airport and industry stakeholders are working collaboratively.

“We balance the need for enforcement activity with facilitation requirements for people and goods, and work together with stakeholders to ensure a secure environment.”

The three Air China staff, one of whom was the airline’s branch manager, repeatedly snuck cigarettes in by walking them from across the tarmac from the Air China flight to their office.

They were planning to pretend a passenger left them behind by accident if they were caught.

A Customs investigation spotted the breach and charged the men, as part of Operation Waxeye. They pleaded guilty last November and were discharged without conviction by Judge David McNaughton.

All three appeared in person. Air China itself was not charged, but legal counsel for the company applied for permanent name suppression, later withdrew the application and suppression lapsed on November 20.

The staff members’ legal counsel argued a conviction would have been “out of proportion to the gravity of the offending,” Berry said, while Customs focused on the breach of trust and access to secure areas in the airport.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Earlier this year, Stuff revealed that Double Happiness cigarettes are imported and sold illegally via a suburban Auckland dairy.

Earlier this year a Stuff investigation revealed how common illegal cigarettes have become across Auckland.

Several Auckland dairies have been selling cigarettes at low rates, buying them from gangs who import them illegally.

The illegal smokes have also been spotted at church fundraisers, Stuff found.