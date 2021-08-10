Police officers unjustified in pulling youth through broken car window, IPCA says

Police officers were unjustified in pulling a 15-year-old out of a broken window following a pursuit in Auckland (file photo).

Police officers were unjustified in pulling a young person out of a broken window following a pursuit in Auckland, the police watchdog says.

The incident took place after three stolen vehicles were used in a ram raid burglary in West Auckland’s Te Atatū in December, 2018.

The Eagle helicopter as well as police units on the ground were used to pursue the stolen cars.

One vehicle, a white station wagon, came to a stop near the Mt Wellington offramp after being spiked and blocked by police vehicles.

READ MORE:

* Police justified to pursue and set dog on burglars during arrest, IPCA says

* Christchurch police unjustified in hitting fleeing driver with gun, setting dog on him

* Police officers 'justified' in using Tasers, pepper spray, to arrest Geraldine man



An officer had earlier requested permission to use nudge bars – bars on the front of the police vehicle – to push the station wagon onto grass – though two attempts didn’t work.

The driver exited the car after it was forced to a stop and was arrested. A passenger, aged 15 at the time, was pulled out by an officer who had broken the window of the vehicle.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority found another officer assisted in this before pulling the young man across the bonnet of a police car and placing him face down on the ground to handcuff him.

The authority said pulling the 15-year-old, known as Mr X, from the broken window was not necessary.

“Although Mr X did climb into the back seat he did not appear to be trying to get out of the car, and there was no urgency in removing him.

“The officers could have gone to the driver’s side and removed him through a door of waited for him to get out on his own, which would have presented significantly less risk of injury.”

Officers involved in the arrest deny kicking, punching or re-positioning the 15-year-old while he was on the ground.

However, a health assessment following the incident noted the boy had bruises on his forehead, a scratch on his temple and slight bruising in his left eye socket.

Mr X told the nurse he recalled a foot kicking the back of his head and “closed fists” being used.

Given the conflicting accounts, no findings could be made on this.

The IPCA found the use of road spikes prior to the pursuit, as well as the pursuit itself, was justified.

However, the use of nudge bars was outside policy.

“It should not have been suggested, permitted, or attempted,” it said.

Police said the station wagon was seen by the Eagle helicopter driving “extremely recklessly” throughout the pursuit.

“This included often being driven at excessive speed, driving on the wrong side of the road, and narrowly avoiding colliding head on with a member of the public.”

Police said the IPCA found the pursuit to be justified, and in line with the fleeing driver policy in place at the time of the incident.

However, it accepted that the officers’ use of force when removing the 15-year-old from the vehicle wasn’t justified – as well as using the nudge bars.

Superintendent Naila Hassan said the driver’s actions by fleeing police created a serious risk for members of the public.

“Staff responding to this incident had good intentions about stopping a vehicle that was continuing to engage in high risk behaviour.

“However, we accept the IPCA’s findings in relation to the use of force at the conclusion of the pursuit.”

Hassan said several lessons had been learnt by the staff involved in this incident.