Man shot by police after alleged car-jacking remanded due to volume of new charges

Two people have been injured, one seriously, after a police shooting in the Auckland suburb of Ellerslie.

A man who was shot by police after an alleged car-jacking and armed stand-off has been remanded in custody without plea because almost two dozen of new charges have been laid against him.

Twenty-three charges for other offences have been laid on top of existing charges of aggravated wounding, aggravated assault, burglary – including the Henderson branch of Michael Hill Jeweller and No 1 Currency in Auckland CBD – reckless driving and failing to stop.

The charges include armed robbery, theft of vehicle and entering buildings with intention to commit an imprisonable offence across Auckland and Hamilton.

He is facing 30 charges in total.

The man, who has continued interim name suppression for mental health reasons, appeared in front of Judge David Sharp through audiovisual link at the Auckland District Court on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, his alleged accomplice, a 36-year-old woman who has continued interim name suppression, has also been remanded in custody without plea after appearing in person in front of Judge Sharp.

The woman also has additional charges laid, and is now facing eight charges, six in which she is jointly charged with the man.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff A man and a woman charged after an alleged car-jacking have both been remanded after dozens of new charges were laid.

Defence lawyer Tudor Clee asked for his client to be remanded without plea, given the volume of fresh charges.

The incident happened on July 15, when the man allegedly stole a BMW X5 from a car dealership in Penrose.

After car was involved in a crash on Great South Rd following a police pursuit, the man allegedly held a gun to a member of the public before stealing their car to flee.

He then crashed the second stolen car and held a gun to another member of the public, police said.

The man was then shot by police in the shoulder and taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers.

After being released from hospital on Friday, the 36-year-old man was charged with three counts of aggravated wounding, aggravated assault, burglary, reckless driving and failing to stop.

Three of the charges he faces carry a maximum sentence of 14 years imprisonment, court documents show.

The pair will appear in court next on September 3.