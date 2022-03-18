Former All Black Zac Guildford sentenced on fraud charges totalling $100,000

All Black wing Zac Guildford in action during the New Zealand vs Ireland rugby test match played at Eden Park in Auckland in 2012.

Former All Black Zac Guildford has been sentenced to nine months’ home detention for two separate fraud charges involving family and friends.

The 33-year-old, who is based in Greytown, appeared in the Masterton District Court on Friday after he admitted stealing $41,500 from his grandfather via online banking and to another charge of defrauding a friend of $60,000 in May. Guildford did not seek permanent name suppression.

The computer charges related to when Guildford accessed a computer for dishonest purposes in April last year, stealing money from a family member’s account (his grandfather) to fuel a gambling habit.

The May offending was when he convinced a friend that he needed money to take legal action against a New Zealand news organisation for defamation.

READ MORE:

* Prominent sportsman's name suppression continues

* Zac Guildford’s naming a line in the sand for badly behaved sportsmen

* Former All Black Zac Guildford has car impounded after being caught driving while suspended



The defamation case was made up and Guildford managed to get $60,000 from the person before breaking off contact.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Zac Guildford arriving at the Masterton District Court ahead of sentencing

Guildford pleaded guilty to the $41,500 charge in June last year and pleaded guilty to the $60,000 charge in January this year after the fresh charge was revealed.

He was also sentenced on Friday to driving charges relating to an incident last August.

"What's serious about this is it is offending against someone who's vulnerable," Judge Noel Sainsbury said. "It was a gross breach of trust and the impact of the offending will ripple through the family for a long time."

Defrauding a friend was also serious breach of trust, he said.

"This was classic addiction driven offending."

According to the court’s summary of facts, Guildford stole $41,500 from his grandfather, with whom he had been living, between March 30 and April 9 last year.

He was charged with illegally accessing an online banking account on nine separate occasions transferring as much as $10,000 at a time.

PIERS FULLER/Stuff Zac Guildford was back in court for sentencing on theft charges this week. (File photo)

According to the court documents, Guildford stole the money to spend gambling.

The theft begun to come to light on April 1 when his grandfather went to use his Internet banking app on his iPad and found it had disappeared.

Guildford told his grandfather that one of the other grandchildren must have deleted it, and despite repeated requests, Guildford made excuses not to reinstall the banking facility.

After several days of trying to get the app back on his iPad, the grandfather checked his Westpac account balance on April 9 and found the account was $29,000 in debt.

Guildford had paid $7500 back into his grandfather’s account on April 6.

The summary of facts also described how Guildford impersonated his grandfather on multiple occasions to get the credit limit on the account he was stealing from extended and to check transactions had gone through.

Following the discovery of the theft, Guildford did not return to the house or respond to his grandfather’s calls.

Sky Arena The Bachelor Art Green beats former All Black Zac Guildford by unanimous points decision at Fight 4 Life in 2015.

According to court documents, his grandfather was seeking reparation for $34,000 still owing.

Guildford first appeared in Masterton District Court on June 10, and pleaded guilty to the computer charges on June 24.

At the sentencing, uncle Darren Guildford said young Zac was exposed to a lot of gambling as a youngster.

The family had a lot of alcohol, mental health and gambling skeletons in the closet, he said. The death of Zac's father probably also played a part in his behaviour, Darren Guildford said.

It was a sad day for the local community and the wider rugby community as a whole. "We struggled to understand why this happened."

The maximum penalty for the theft via computer charges was seven years’ imprisonment.

Judge Sainsbury said the nine months’ home detention "helps reinforce rehabilitation, makes the point this is serious offending and gives the opportunity to make progress and do something good".

Guildford continues to work and has committed to paying $200 a week in reparation to his victims.

The addiction turned him "into a husk of a human being you were before" and it was a form of illness. However, it did not excuse him ruining people's lives, the judge said.

Guildford declined to speak to media afterwards, but his lawyer, Fionnuala Kelly, said he was extremely remorseful for what he had done.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Guildford leaving Hamilton court with a supporter earlier this year after he was sentenced to two years of intensive supervision for punching a woman in the face.

“Zac’s very pleased that this has been completed. The outcome being one of a community-based sentence is appropriate. He definitely recognises the harms that his addictions and his behaviour have caused both his family, the victims and the wider community.”

The additional charge was from driving while his licence was suspended on August 6.

The driving charge carries a maximum penalty of three months in prison, a $4500 fine, and six months disqualification from driving.

In 2019, he had faced similar charges when his car was impounded for driving while suspended.

Guildford received a two-year sentence of intensive supervision for punching a woman in the face in the back of a car in Hawke’s Bay in December 2019.

He was sentenced in Hamilton in January and lost name suppression in April.

Where to get help for addiction

Correction: An earlier version of this story said Guilford's sentence was community detention. It was home detention. (Amended 4.44pm, March 18, 2022).