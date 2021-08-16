Youth charged with murder after teen fatally stabbed at birthday party

Detective Inspector Scott Anderson speaks about the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in Christchurch.

A youth has been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old who was fatally stabbed at a girl’s 17th birthday party in Christchurch.

Zion Purukamu, of Hoon Hay, died at Christchurch Hospital after he was attacked at the party, attended by more than 80 people, at an Airbnb property in Medbury Tce, Fendalton on Friday night.

Two teenagers, aged 14 and 17, who were also allegedly stabbed during the incident, remained in hospital in a serious but stabled condition on Monday.

On Monday night, police said a youth had been charged with murder and two counts of wounding.

They would appear in the Christchurch Youth Court on Tuesday, police said.

“Zion's family have been advised of the arrest and they thank members of the public who have provided information to police so far,” a police spokesperson said.

The investigation – dubbed Operation Medbury – remained “active” and police still wanted to talk to people who were at the party when the incident occurred.

In a statement issued by police on Monday morning, Zion's family requested privacy while they prepared for his funeral on Friday.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Three people were stabbed, one fatally, at a party in Fendalton, Christchurch.

They thanked the “wider Christchurch community for the support and aroha they have shown over the past few days”, and urged anyone with information about what happened to contact police.

The teenager’s partner, who Stuff has chosen not to name, posted an online tribute to him on Sunday saying “I feel so lost, nothing will ever be the same”.

“It feels like I lost the best part of me.

“You hold a place in my heart no-one could ever replace. You were my world bro, you made everything feel so much better.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Police at the scene of the homicide, Medbury Terrace, Fendalton.

The girl said she would miss the way Zion walked, his smile and how he laughed at everything.

“I feel like I can’t even stand on my own two feet any more.

“Fly high my love, light up the sky.”

Posts are also circulating of one of the injured teenagers in his hospital bed.

On Monday morning, Detective Inspector Michael Ford said police were confident they had a “clear picture” of what happened the night of Zion’s death, thanks to the large number of “co-operative” people who had come forward.

Investigators were reviewing security camera footage and cellphone images they had been supplied.

“We would like to thank all of those people who acted on our request for information. This has proved to be extremely valuable.”

Medbury Tce, a street in one of Christchurch’s wealthiest suburbs, remained cordoned off on Monday evening while police continued their scene examination.

In an email to parents on Monday, Avonside Girl's High School principal Sue Hume said students from the school attended the party. Some had “close contact” with the stabbing victims and were “significantly affected” by what had happened.

“We have also discovered that a number of these students’ parents and whānau did not know their young person was at the party. Some believed their teen was elsewhere that night,” Hume said.

The school was offering support to affected students.

She said the stabbing was “a scary reminder to us all that we do not know what will happen for our young people in social situations, and we need to do our very best to prepare them so they can make safe choices”.

“It is an ideal time to discuss with your young person how they can keep themselves safe.”

Hume emphasised the need for young people to tell an adult where they were going, carry a charged phone with credit, and to trust their instincts and leave situations that didn’t feel right.

Michael Wright/Stuff Police outside the Fendalton house on Friday night.

She also suggested having a phrase they could use in a text that signalled they needed help.

The Medbury Tce party was at a property rented through Airbnb and managed by Christchurch Holiday Homes.

A Christchurch Holiday Homes director, Susan Harrison, believed the guest who booked the property had a legitimate account, which meant they were over 18.

The property’s rules include not having guests after 10pm.

On Saturday Harrison said she was “absolutely gutted” about what had happened.

“It’s our worst nightmare. We are extremely strict about parties. No-one wants a party at their house”.

She understood the incident happened as guests were being turned away from the property.

Police previously said they had spoken to the Airbnb renter.

Anyone with information that could assist police’s investigation was asked to contact police on 105 and reference Operation Medbury.