'You were my world' - partner of teenager killed at birthday party pays tribute

Forensics officers continue to scour Medbury Tce in Fendalton after a teenager was stabbed to death at a house party and two others were injured.

The partner of a boy stabbed to death at a 17th birthday party has called him her “world” in an online tribute, as the hunt for his killer continues.

Zion Purukamu, 16, died at Christchurch Hospital after he was attacked at the party at an Airbnb property in Medbury Tce, Fendalton on Friday night.

Two teenagers, aged 14 and 17, who were also stabbed during the incident, remain in a serious but stable condition in hospital. Both have been spoken to by investigators.

Police are yet to arrest those who were responsible.

In a statement issued by police on Monday, Zion's family requested privacy while they prepared for his funeral on Friday.

They thanked the “wider Christchurch community for the support and aroha they have shown over the past few days”, and urged anyone with information about what happened to contact police.

The teenager’s partner, who Stuff has chosen not to name, posted an online tribute to him on Sunday saying “I feel so lost, nothing will ever be the same”.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Forensics officers carried out a detailed examination of the road that the Airbnb property adjoins.

“It feels like I lost the best part of me.

“You hold a place in my heart no-one could ever replace. You were my world bro, you made everything feel so much better.”

The girl said she would miss the way Zion walked, his smile and how he laughed at everything.

“I feel like I can’t even stand on my own two feet any more.

“Fly high my love, light up the sky.”

Posts are also circulating of one of the injured teenagers in his hospital bed.

On Monday morning, Detective Inspector Michael Ford said police were confident they had a “clear picture” of what happened on the night of Zion’s death, thanks to the large number of “co-operative” people who had come forward.

Investigators were reviewing CCTV footage and cellphone images they’d been supplied.

“We would like to thank all of those people who acted on our request for information. This has proved to be extremely valuable.”

Medbury Tce, a street in one of Christchurch’s wealthiest suburbs, remains cordoned off while police complete their scene examination.

Sarah Rose Harwood, 18, a relative of Zion’s, earlier said she was “very upset” to hear of his death.

“It’s just so sad to hear that he’s got taken away so early.

“He was a really good person, he was funny, and we’d always have a good laugh ... It’s just sad that I’ll never get to say goodbye to him.”

The victims are from Christchurch but are not from Fendalton, and police say it is too early to be sure of what prompted the attack.

Michael Wright/Stuff Police were confronted with dozens of teenagers when the responded to Friday night’s incident.

Zion lived in Hoon Hay, and students and parents at the suburb’s Hillmorton High School have been offered support, principal Ann Brokenshire said.

Though he was not a current student there, Zion had friends at the school.

Brokenshire said the incident was “really tragic” and would affect the “whole Christchurch community”, and a letter would be sent to parents and support offered to students.

“We will do what we can to support the young people in our school who did know him and make sure that they and their families are supported well.

“If they want help, there’s help there for them ... It’s about being there, being gentle and being supportive.”

She did not know whether any Hillmorton High School students were at the party on Friday.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Three people were stabbed, one fatally, at a party in Fendalton, Christchurch.

Ford on Sunday said officers were keen to speak with more witnesses.

“It's been over 24 hours since Zion died, and we know there are people out there who attended the party and have not yet come forward.

“We encourage you to do so even if you don't think you have anything relevant to tell us, or you believe a friend may have already given us the same details.

“Every piece of information helps us build a timeline of what occurred and who was there.”

Detective Inspector Scott Anderson previously declined to say whether investigators had any suspects or if they were talking to anyone who might have been involved.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Detective Inspector Scott Anderson spoke to media on Saturday near the scene of the fatal stabbing.

Police were called to reports of a serious assault at the Medbury Tce house at 10.30pm on Friday.

When they arrived they found three male teenagers with serious stab wounds.

The property had been rented through Airbnb, listed by Christchurch Holiday Homes.

One of the company’s directors, Susan Harrison, believed the guest who booked it had a legitimate account, which meant they were over 18. Police have spoken to the Airbnb renter.

The property’s rules include not having guests after 10pm. Harrison on Saturday said they thought it was strange the booking was for two people in a large house, but a staffer had passed the property earlier in the evening and not noticed anything untoward.

Sam Sherwood/Stuff Investigators asked people for CCTV footage and camera video as they pieced together the events of the night.

Harrison told Stuff she was “absolutely gutted”.

“It’s our worst nightmare. We are extremely strict about parties. No-one wants a party at their house”.

She understood the incident happened as guests were being turned away from the property.