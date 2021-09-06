Shooting, burglary and a pandemic - how a Waikato couple's retirement dream was left in tatters

The dream of retiring in Waikato and handing over the business to the children has come to an unexpected end for Jim and Cindy Zheng.

Jim Zheng was shot in the head on Anzac Day 2019 about 9am at the family’s Karapiro Cafe and Gifts shop on State Highway 1, south of Cambridge.

The bullet entered his head at his left eyebrow and he spent about two months in specialist care recovering in Auckland.

The couple returned to work a few months later and were living in a house next to the shop when the business was broken into one night.

READ MORE:

* Shot Karapiro cafe owner back behind the counter

* Cafe worker shot in head near Cambridge a 'medical miracle'



A year later Covid-19 arrived and the alert level lockdowns inflicted more financial pain on their business.

They decided to move back to Auckland and commute to the cafe but the drive had become too much and they decided to put the business up for sale.

Their daughter Bella said it had been a hard decision and convincing her father had not been easy.

“I’m not sure if my dad will ever fully recover. He still has some problems with his memory and has to take things slowly.

Lawrence Gullery/Stuff Jim Zheng said he can’t remember much about the attack on Anzac Day 2019 when a man entered the shop and shot him in the head.

“I remember going to see him in ICU on the day he was shot and every time he heard a beep he thought it was the eftpos machine and there was a customer waiting for him.

“He would try to get out of the hospital bed because he said he needed to do some grocery shopping … he was just fixated on the cafe, he was worried about the customers and staff.”

Bella said her parents loved living in Waikato and were well invested in the Karāpiro community. It’s where they had wanted to retire one day. Moving back to Auckland wasn’t something they had planned.

“They’re both 50 and will want to keep working but setting up another business isn’t probably the kind of thing they’ll want to do again.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Police at the cafe shortly after the attack on Anzac Day, 2019.

Jim and Cindy moved from Harbin in northern China in 2003, bringing their two daughters, Lily who is now 25 and Bella, 20. Their son Len, 13, was born in New Zealand and had been enjoying school in the Waikato until recently when the family decided to move him to Auckland for school too.

Jim is an engineer and Cindy a computer software designer but they both turned to the hospitality industry to work when they arrived in the country.

They had their own business in Auckland before deciding to move to Waikato where they bought the cafe in 2016.

The family extensively upgraded the property, especially around security, so it remained a safe place for people to visit. The neighbouring house was also renovated.

Jim had put his own touch on the property by adding a new deck, a chicken run at the back of the cafe for children, and he had a couple of cockatiels, one which loved to sit on his shoulder while he made coffee for customers.

He had not wanted to spend a day away from the cafe because he said it was his means to support his children.

And while there were lots of unanswered questions about the attack, Jim had decided to put the ordeal behind him.

A 67-year-old Cambridge man was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm shortly after the attack on Jim in 2019.

Tom Lee/Stuff Jim Zheng, a few months after the attack in 2019, was keen to get back to work.

The man had been held at the Henry Rongomau Bennett Centre in Hamilton, under the Mental Health Act, but was found not guilty at the Hamilton High Court on April 2, 2020.

“I don’t remember much about it [the attack] and I think that’s probably [for] the best,” Jim said.

“I do remember when we reopened, people came to give me flowers and cards, it made me feel warm inside.

“I have enjoyed working here, meeting the customers, giving them good service, making them coffee and cooking pies for them. It’s been wonderful.”