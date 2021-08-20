Covid-19: Former far-Right leader to spend weekend behind bars after alleged lockdown breach

Police have arrested people at anti-lockdown protests around the country.

Former National Front leader Kyle Chapman will spend the weekend behind bars after being arrested for allegedly breaching level 4 lockdown rules.

Chapman was arrested on Thursday alongside Adam Nuttall and Lovena Wall after they allegedly participated in a small anti-lockdown protest at Christchurch’s Bridge of Remembrance.

All three defendants appeared in the Christchurch District Court via video-link on Friday on a charge of failing to comply with restrictions under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act.

Chapman applied to be released on bail, but this was refused by Judge Quentin Hix.

When Nuttall first appeared in court via video-link on Friday morning, wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the words “Covid lies NZ dies”, he was also denied bail.

However, Nuttall was recalled to court on Friday afternoon where Judge Hix granted him bail subject to several conditions, including that he not use social media, and not associate with Chapman or Wall.

Wall was also released on bail with conditions, including that she not go inside the city’s four central avenues.

Reporting of bail hearings is restricted under the Bail Act and very few details can be published.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Former far-Right leader Kyle Chapman during a small anti-lockdown protest at Christchurch’s Bridge of Remembrance on Wednesday. Chapman was arrested at a second protest on Thursday.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said on Friday most New Zealanders “continue to do the right thing”, avoiding non-essential travel and keeping themselves and their whānau safe by staying at home.

Since the beginning of alert level 4, 12 people have been charged for breaching Covid-19 restrictions – most relating to protest activity. There have been two prosecutions in Northland, five in Auckland City, two in Bay of Plenty and three in Canterbury.

Police have also issued 20 formal warnings.

Between 12am on Tuesday and 5pm Thursday, police received 1869 online reports of breaches, including 984 about gatherings, 742 about businesses, and 143 about individuals.

Some 607 of the reports were from Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau.

“As we head into the weekend, police are reminding New Zealanders that we remain at alert level 4 and non-essential travel or activity is not permitted,” Coster said.

“Exercise should be in your neighbourhood only and any recreational activity that could lead to a rescue or emergency response is not permitted including surfing, snowboarding, tramping, fishing and whitebaiting.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Adam Nuttall pictured here on Wednesday morning being spoken to by police about the lockdown rules and restrictions.

“Don’t be the person who sparks an emergency call-out when you shouldn't be out in the first place.”

Police carried out random pop-up checkpoints on Friday to ensure compliance with restrictions in Tāmaki Makaurau.

“The public will continue to see a visible police presence in the Rodney area between Auckland and Northland, with officers actively stopping vehicles to ensure motorists have a legitimate reason for movement.”

Meanwhile, in Dunedin, police spoke to the occupants of four neighbouring flats on Heriot Row, near the student quarter on Thursday, about 4pm.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Billy Te Kahika was arrested at a protest in Auckland on Wednesday.

The combined group of 18 had been partying together, believing they were all part of the same bubble, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

The group received advice about their obligations under alert level 4.

It is one of several issues reported in the North Dunedin area during the current lockdown, along with police breaking up a party of more than 100 people on Castle St North, just minutes after the lockdown began.

Conspiracy theorist Billy Te Kahika and Vinny Eastwood appeared in Auckland District Court on Thursday after a protest in Auckland on Wednesday.

They each faced two charges under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act, and one charge under the Search and Surveillance Act.

A 52-year-old woman who was also arrested was due to appear in the Auckland District Court on Wednesday.

STUFF The Director-General of Health talks to Stuff about the lockdown, and why he's confident we will trace the origin of the Delta outbreak.

Of the four people arrested during protest activity in Tauranga on Wednesday, three were issued with formal warnings.

A 56-year-old woman was due to appear in Tauranga District Court on Monday for one charge under the Health Act.

Two people a 44-year-old man and 23-year-old woman – were also arrested for refusing to wear face coverings at Pak’N Save Kaitaia, in the Far North.

Coster said they were arrested for disorderly behaviour and breaching the Public Health Response Act on Thursday. Police did not say if they were charged.

Police staff across New Zealand were instructed to wear face coverings and appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) at all times when deployed and within police sites.

Most police stations were closed to the public during alert level 4 and people were asked to communicate with police online where possible.