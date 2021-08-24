Ninety Mile Beach meth import: Jonah Lomu's 'niece' has sentence reduced

A woman who was found guilty of helping import New Zealand’s largest ever haul of methamphetamine has had her jail sentence reduced by three years.

Selaima​ Fakaosilea​ – a close relative of rugby legend Jonah Lomu​ – was convicted in June 2019 of importing meth and participating in an organised criminal group, along with Stevie Norua Cullen.

The guilty verdicts and six-week trial came after the country’s largest meth bust, in which 501kg of the drug landed at Ninety Mile Beach (Te One-roa-a-Tōhē) in the Far North in June 2016.

David White/Stuff Stevie Cullen and Selaima Fakaosilea were sent to jail for more than a decade each, after a jury in the High Court in Whangārei found them guilty of meth importation.

Six other men involved in the import also pleaded guilty and were sent to jail for their roles.

In August 2019, Fakaosilea was jailed for 12 years and six months – a sentence which was to be served in addition to a previous sentence of 14 years, six months for supplying meth and cocaine.

Facebook Fakaosilea is from a sporting family, including being closely related to All Black legend Jonah Lomu. (File photo)

But in May, she appealed both her conviction and sentence to the Court of Appeal in Auckland, maintaining she was wrongly accused in the bizarre case.

Defence lawyer Greg Bradford​ argued Fakaosilea was not involved with the importation of the drug haul, because any alleged involvement by her came after the drugs had been imported into New Zealand.

He also argued evidence of offending she had already admitted, including her dealing in meth and cocaine, should not have been included in the trial because it occurred after the Ninety Mile Beach import, and not before.

He also said her sentence was unjust because her role was not as major as the other players in the case.

Denise Piper/Stuff The Court of Appeal did not find there was a miscarriage of justice when Fakaosilea went on trial in the High Court in Whangārei.

But Justices Forrie Miller Geoffrey Venning and Mary Peters​ did not agree Fakaosilea was unfairly convicted, in a reserved decision released on Tuesday.

“We are not persuaded there was any miscarriage of justice and we dismiss the appeal against conviction,” Peters said in the written decision.

However, the appeal against the sentence was allowed in part, with the jail sentence of 12 years, six months reduced to nine years, six months.

That means her total sentence is now 24 years instead of 27.

NZ Police/Supplied Police found this boat on Ninety Mile Beach in June 2016, leading them to New Zealand’s largest drug bust.

The lesser sentence was in recognition of Fakaosilea’s role in the importation as being less significant than her co-accused.

There was no evidence that she had a role in planning the importation, nor that she knew how big the drug haul was, but she did take steps to ensure the importation was successful, such as hiring vehicles and giving instructions to others, Peters said.

The Court of Appeal also reduced Fakaosilea’s minimum period of imprisonment for the importation, from seven years to five years and four months.

With her previous sentence for supplying drugs, she will serve at least 10 years, two months in prison.

David White/Stuff Police found 52kg of meth buried in sand dunes on Ninety Mile Beach, adding to 449kg found in a campervan driven by Witness X. (File photo)

Lengthy jail times for all arrested

The eight people arrested by police in relation to the Ninety Mile Beach meth importation all received lengthy sentences, although none received life imprisonment.

Stevie Cullen​, a former Christchurch bouncer, was sentenced to 27 years for his role as a “trusted lieutenant” in the group.

Ka Yip Wan​, Jeremiah Iusitini​ and Malachi Tuilotolava​ were considered the leaders of the group. They received sentences of 23 years, 25 years 7 months, and 24 years respectively.

Selaima Fakaosilea’s brother Ulakai Fakaosilea​ was sentenced to 22 years, nine months, while Amoki Fonua​ was sentenced to 22 years.

A person known only as Witness X – who was caught driving a campervan full of methamphetamine and later became a key Crown witness – was sentenced to 12 years in jail and granted permanent name suppression.