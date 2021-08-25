Driver crashes into two parked cars and fences in suburban Christchurch

The crash happened near the intersection of Grenville St and Ensors Rd in Waltham about 2am on Wednesday. (File photo)

A driver breaching Covid-19 lockdown restrictions crashed into several parked cars and fences in suburban Christchurch.

Police came across the crash near the intersection of Grenville St and Ensors Rd in Waltham about 2am on Wednesday, a spokeswoman said.

The car had crashed into two parked cars and then into two fences on Ensors Rd before coming to a stop, she said.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was not injured.

They were issued with an infringement notice for a Covid-19 breach. Other charges were being considered, the spokeswoman said.

Just before midnight, police arrested a 26-year-old man after they spotted him driving dangerously on Greers Rd in Bishopdale.

He was charged with driving in a dangerous manner, driving with excess breath alcohol and failing to comply with a Covid-19 order and was set to appear in the Christchurch District Court on September 1.

Samuel Rillstone/RNZ Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says 44 people have been charged with breaching Covid-19 rules so far. (File photo)

Between 12am on August 18 (when level 4 came into force) and 5pm Tuesday, 44 people across the country had been charged with breaching lockdown rules, police Commissioner Andrew Coster said in a statement.

Most were the result of protest activity and other behaviour that intentional breached the restrictions, he said.

Police also issued 108 formal warnings and 507 infringements for Covid-related breaches, and received 7099 reports of breaches, including 4280 about gatherings, 2162 about businesses, and 657 about individuals.