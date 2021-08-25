Landlord fined $30k over illegal flat he rented out for more than three years

An Auckland property owner has been fined for ignoring an order to demolish an illegal flat (not the property pictured)

An Auckland property owner who put up an illegal rental with stormwater running down a hallway and exposed timber framing has been fined $30,000 after ignoring for years an order to demolish it.

Yong Min Zhou​ built the small rental – a two-bedroom flat – on his property in 2015.

After a complaint, council officers did a site visit and found a woman who said she was the tenant and that Zhou was her landlord.

They found there was no fire separation between the flat and the original building and the flat was not watertight and shoddily made.

Auckland City Council issued Zhou with a notice to fix requiring him to remove the flat altogether by April the next year.

In February 2016 a council officer visited and told Zhou it needed to be done and extended the deadline.

But in July, after another council visit, nothing had been done. Zhou refused to provide a timeline for the work to be completed.

The council continued to give Zhou notices until 2017 when he said it would be done ‘soon,’ but on further visits officers could see more building work had been done.

Zhou was interviewed in March 2018 and confirmed the demolition work had not been done.

Auckland District Court judge Rob Ronayne​ said in a recently published judgment Zhou appeared to be solely responsible for the building work and was observed personally undertaking the work.

He said Zhou was given multiple opportunities to comply but had been entirely uncooperative and has shown a complete disregard for the Building Act.

Zhou had also had income from the rental during the three years.

He had told council officers that it was difficult to remove the building work because of the tenants living in the rooms.

The judge said Zhou had also avoided paying rates required when additional buildings were established on a single site.

“There are such things as strict compliance being required with fire separation, fire detection and fire escape. These are self-evidently important. These have not been complied with by the defendant, placing the occupants’ personal safety at risk. I am satisfied that the potential for harm in this case was high. “

“The defendant has essentially acted in a cavalier manner, figuratively thumbing his nose at the prosecutor and shows no regard whatsoever for his legal obligations. “

The judge said, unbelievably, that it is only now that he said he understands the rules.

He fined Zhou $30,000 and ordered that 90 percent of the fine go to the council.