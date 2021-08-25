Elderly victim conned out of $30,000 by scammer posing as bank employee

Sally Lin is a first year student at AUT who was tricked out of $70,000 through an overseas phone scam.

Fraudsters scammed an elderly victim out of $30,000 when they pretended to be part of a bank’s anti-fraud team.

The North Canterbury resident received a phone call from someone purporting to work at their bank – and over a four-hour period got the victim to perform multiple tasks on their computer that let them steal thousands of dollars.

The scam, reported in a community crime report to the public this week, prompted police to remind people to be vigilant about unsolicited phone calls from anyone claiming to be from an official organisation.

Mika Baumeister/Unsplash Officials are warning people to be vigilant and wary of any unusual telephone calls after an elderly Canterbury resident was scammed out of $30,000.

The incident, which is believed to have happened last week, occurred on the same day another victim in North Canterbury paid money to a website to buy a dog.

However, the website was then taken down and police were notified of the fraud.

Neil Hallett, operations manager at cybersecurity charity IDCARE New Zealand, said the current growth in online fraud was “phenomenal”.

The only organisation of its type in the world, IDCARE provides national identity and cyber support service in Australia and New Zealand, helping individuals and organisations guard against their identity information being compromised or misused.

Hallett said during the last nationwide lockdown there was a 20 per cent increase in people contacting the service for assistance.

Some of those scammed were new to the online environment and were bored and eager to engage, which was a scammers' paradise, he told Stuff.

“Sadly, a disproportionately large number are older people.”

ANZ senior manager of fraud strategy Natasha McFlinn said the bank has seen a gradual increase in scammers posing as bank staff.

Globally, cold-call scams have increased during lockdowns, she said, because more people were at home and available to answer the phone and were easier targets when isolated or feeling vulnerable.

“The people behind these cold-call scams are very convincing and persuasive, and leave nothing but heartbreak and loss for their victims.”

McFlinn said it was difficult to stop the scams as they entailed a fraudster directly calling the customer to either get the victim to give them access to their accounts or get the customer to send money to them directly.

ANZ has been working with telecommunication companies, including signing a memorandum of understanding that enables the bank to get the inbound number blocked.

She advised people to hang up if they were unsure the caller was from the organisation they claimed to be and to call them back on their published number.

“Don’t allow anyone who calls you out of the blue to have remote access to your devices.”

Having two-factor authentication and reporting scam callers directly to telecommunications providers also helps to protect potential victims, she said.

Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment consumer protection national manager Mark Hollingsworth said the Government department was aware scammers had also been using Covid-19 to deceive people globally, including scams using vaccines and contact tracing.

Last week Stuff revealed Lincoln University students had been targeted by a scam alleging they had tested positive for Covid-19.

The message said: “Your Covid-19 test has returned positive. We will contact you with further instructions.”

Screenshot Some ASB customers were sent this scam text message in January.

The text purports to be sent from the student health centre at Lincoln University.

Hollingsworth said scammers often used the names and visual identities of topical events, trusted brands or government departments to deceive people into dropping their guard on protecting their personal information.

They also could make immediate and unusual payment requests or offer a “good deal” on a product or service.

ESTHER ASHBY-COVENTRY/STUFF An inheritance scam letter sent to a Timaru resident in July. Personal details have been blotted out for the recipient's security.

He advised the public to be wary if someone contacts them “out of the blue”, or if the contact seemed unusual.

“If you think you have provided your personal information or made a payment to a scammer, contact your bank and the police immediately.”