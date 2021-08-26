Mother of teenage victim will 'never forgive' businessman who preyed on her daughter

A businessman who exposed himself and showed pornography to a teenage girl can be identified after he abandoned his legal bid for name suppression.

It comes as the victim’s mother says she will never forgive him for what he did to her daughter – and Stuff can reveal it is not the first time he has committed such offences.

Mark Anthony Richards, the owner of North Canterbury Glass in Rangiora, was sentenced to nine months’ home detention earlier this month after being convicted of four charges against two victims – two representative indecency charges for offending against a girl more than 20 years ago, and two further indecency charges, one representative, for acts committed against the teenager.

Richards, 53, applied for his name to be permanently suppressed, citing the extreme hardship he, his family and his business would suffer should it become public.

His application was refused, but he was allowed continued interim name suppression after indicating he would appeal against the decision.

On Wednesday a court staff member confirmed that Richards had abandoned his appeal.

Cate*, one of Richards’ victims, said it was a relief his name could finally be made public.

“The reason I went to the police was to put a stop to his actions,” she said.

“And then during all the court appearances, to see him still able to work and be out on the streets, it felt like everything I had been through in going to the police and going through the system had been for nothing.”

Cate was just 15 when Richards started showing inappropriate behaviour towards her, including making comments about her appearance and discussing sexual topics with her.

It escalated to him showing her pornography, along with videos and photos of his own genitals.

On one occasion, Richards asked her to join a social media platform on which he posted sexually explicit messages and photos.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Mark Richards outside court after he was sentenced to nine months' home detention.

After Cate had caught Richards masturbating in an inappropriate place she told her mum what had happened.

Richards was also convicted and sentenced in relation to historical offending against a second victim between 1998 and 2000.

He had also shown pornography to that girl, who was then aged between 12 and 14, and discussed sexual topics with her and masturbated in front of her numerous times.

Cate said she felt very vulnerable when Richards’ inappropriate behaviour first started, and was afraid of telling someone. The longer it went on and the worse it got, the harder she found it to speak out.

“I thought that if I didn’t want it to get worse, I should’ve said something earlier, and if I tell someone now, everyone is going to be disappointed that I didn’t tell people earlier and put a stop to it earlier.”

Cate’s mum told Stuff she was shocked when her daughter first told her what was happening.

“I didn’t know how to deal with the situation, because she was so terrified of anybody knowing.

“She had terrible anxiety about what would happen to the staff working at his business and how it would impact his family.”

She said she was incredibly proud of her daughter for having the courage to tell people what happened to her, and was incredibly grateful to the police who have supported them every step of the way.

“The system has been really kind to us.”

She said while she could never forgive Richards and hated him for what he had done, she hoped he would get the help he needed. “I never want this to happen to anyone else again.”

Cate has since undergone intensive counselling and will continue to do so.

Her advice to others who might be in a similar situation was to recognise any red flags for what they are.

“Even if it doesn’t feel that bad, it can get much worse. If someone is being sketchy, or you see red flags, get out of the situation immediately.

“There is help out there, and it does get better.”

*Name changed to protect the victim’s identity.