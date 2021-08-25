Wellington man believed to have committed nearly 80 offences arrested

A man, who is believed to have committed nearly 80 offences, has been arrested after a spate of thefts spanning nine months.

From November 2020 to the start of August 2021, the 40-year-old man allegedly targeted Wilson car park buildings in Wellington – stealing items from cars such as suitcases, backpacks, tools and electronics, a police statement said.

He also allegedly stole number plates, so he could assist in petrol drive-offs, police said.

On August 11, a search warrant was carried out at an address in Levin and the man was arrested.

READ MORE:

* Police make public appeal after Hataitai woman found dead at Wellington beach

* Covid-19 lockdown-breaching Labour Party pamphlets reported in third city

* 'Kind-hearted' woman killed on way home from helping elderly woman

* Wellington naturopath, 80, faces appeal over osteopath claim



He has been charged with 47 offences and a further eight charges were laid this week in relation to property recovered that police have identified.

It was likely the victims of these crimes were spread throughout the country, and some may even be overseas, police said.

“The amount of stolen property police has recovered is significant, and police are in the process of identifying and returning the items to their rightful owners.”

People wanting to look at the recovered items could do so here.

Anyone with any information that could help police find owners of items should call 105 and quote the file number 210223/4683.