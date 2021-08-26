Fourteen-year-old fit to stand trial for murder after Northland stabbing

Bram Willems, 22, died after being stabbed in the Bay of Islands on January 7.

A 14-year-old arrested after a fatal stabbing in Northland will stand trial for murder in October.

Okaihau’s Bram Willems, 22, ​died en route to hospital from stab wounds after the fracas in the Bay of Islands on January 7.

The incident occurred near the Roadrunner Tavern, between Paihia and Opua, but police were also investigating an earlier altercation in Kawakawa.

The 14-year-old is accused of murder after the incident between Paihia and Opua in January.

The 14-year-old boy, who has name suppression, has denied the murder and has been in Oranga Tamariki’s custody since January.

In a remote hearing of the High Court on Thursday, Justice Timothy Brewer​ said reports found the teenager was fit to stand trial, but would need a communications assistant to explain what was going on.

Justice Timothy Brewer says a two-week lockdown should not stop police from completing their investigations in time for a trial in October.

“The reports are very helpful and give a clear idea of the defendant's requirements and limitations... ” he said.

Because of the accused’s young age, the court process has been accelerated, and the three-week trial is due to start on October 11 in Auckland.

Crown lawyer Mike Smith said the current Covid-19 lockdown was hindering police’s investigation, and some forensic investigations had not been completed.

But Brewer was unsympathetic, urging the work to be done in time to avoid the trial being delayed.

“The police will need to know they will be under enormous scrutiny if two weeks of lockdown means that there is an application for adjournment,” he said.

Smith agreed, saying police would have to work faster and harder to get the investigation done in time.

The 14-year-old has been remanded to a youth justice facility until the trial.