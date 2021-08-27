Crash driver is patched gang member wanted in relation to firearms incident

Car speeds along Lincoln Road moments before it crashes, critically injuring one person.

A man who sped down the wrong side of a busy city road before allegedly jumping a red light and hitting another car is a patched Tribesmen gang member wanted by police in relation to a firearms incident.

The serious crash, which happened on Lincoln Rd in Christchurch at 4.45pm on Thursday, left a man, believed to be the driver of the speeding car, critically injured.

Firefighters had to cut him from the wreckage of his vehicle, which flipped during the incident.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nicola Reeves said on Friday the driver, who was alone in the silver Mazda Axela when it crashed, remains in hospital.

Stuff understands the driver is patched Tribesmen gang member Tyrone Whittaker.

The car he was driving has been linked to a firearms incident in Burwood on August 23, in which Whittaker is understood to have allegedly stood over someone while armed with a shotgun.

NPD Lincoln RD CCTV footage shows a car speeding past several cars before crashing, critically injuring one person.

Shortly before the crash police came across Whittaker driving the car in Addington and signalled for him to stop, Reeves said.

“However he failed to do so and fled south, at speed, on Lincoln Rd.

“The vehicle has then crashed on Lincoln Rd, clipping a moving vehicle and colliding with a number of parked vehicles, before coming to a stop.”

No members of the public were injured, and police gave Whittaker first aid until ambulance officers arrived.

Security camera footage, supplied by NPD Lincoln Rd, shows a car speeding on the wrong side of Lincoln Rd past a cyclist and several cars just moments before the crash.

The service station’s store manager Piyush Lathiya said he was shocked about what had happened.

The crash sounded like a “loud metal banging noise”, he said.

Police are now investigating the incident, Reeves said, including interviewing Whittaker and witnesses to the crash. Anyone who saw what happened is being asked to come forward.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF A person was taken to hospital in a critical condition after a serious crash on Lincoln Rd in Christchurch.

The matter has been referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

A witness earlier told Stuff they saw the speeding car hurtling towards oncoming traffic and claimed it went through a red light.

It clipped a car turning into another street, then hit a parked vehicle and “barrel rolled” down the road, coming to a stop outside a pub.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Witnesses came within seconds of being ploughed into by the car.

The witness, who helped in the aftermath of the crash, said it was a “miracle” no-one else was badly hurt.

The lockdown crash follows a fatal collision between a ute and a car at a busy Christchurch intersection on Monday.

A 62-year-old woman, Rachael Florence Harris, died and a 29-year-old man was later charged with dangerous driving causing death. He is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on Tuesday.

Supplied Police were at the scene moments after the crash.

A Ministry of Transport spokesman said there were four road deaths in the first week of lockdown.

A toddler was also killed when they were struck in a driveway in Auckland. Thirteen people lost their lives in crashes during last year's lockdown, including four in the first week.

Assistant commissioner of deployment and road policing Bruce O'Brien told Stuff earlier it was “really disappointing” that the number of driving complaints nationally had not reduced despite traffic volumes decreasing “significantly”.

“It is not only a tragedy for those involved and their families ... but it highlights the fact that even though we have smaller traffic volumes on our roads the risk to road users still remains.”

Anyone with information, including CCTV footage, is asked to contact Police via 105 and quote file number 210826/1364.