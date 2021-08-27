Armed police surround vehicle in West Auckland's Henderson
Police officers with guns and others with dogs have surrounded at least one vehicle in West Auckland’s Henderson.
A witness said she saw about 30 police vehicles at the corner of Edsel St and Vitasovich Ave in Henderson on Friday afternoon.
A car was “smashing” into vehicles before police cars “smashed” into it, she said.
A video from the scene shows a number of police officers, some with guns and others with dogs, surrounding a maroon-coloured vehicle.
Around 2pm, police cars with sirens blaring and the Eagle helicopter were seen heading west from the city.
Police have been contacted for comment.
MORE TO COME.