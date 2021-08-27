Armed police surround vehicle in West Auckland's Henderson

About 30 police cars descended on Henderson on Friday following an incident.

Police officers with guns and others with dogs have surrounded at least one vehicle in West Auckland’s Henderson.

A witness said she saw about 30 police vehicles at the corner of Edsel St and Vitasovich Ave in Henderson on Friday afternoon.

A car was “smashing” into vehicles before police cars “smashed” into it, she said.

A video from the scene shows a number of police officers, some with guns and others with dogs, surrounding a maroon-coloured vehicle.

Around 2pm, police cars with sirens blaring and the Eagle helicopter were seen heading west from the city.

Police have been contacted for comment.

MORE TO COME.