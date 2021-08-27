Four people arrested after police chase through south and west Auckland

Police have arrested four people following a chase in Auckland.

Police officers with guns and others with dogs have surrounded at least one vehicle in West Auckland’s Henderson, arresting four people.

A witness said she saw about 30 police vehicles at the corner of Edsel St and Vitasovich Ave in Henderson on Friday afternoon.

A car was “smashing” into vehicles before police cars “smashed” into it, she said.

A video from the scene showed a maroon-coloured vehicle driving away from police while police attempted to stop it.

Another video showed a number of police officers, some with guns and others with dogs, surrounding a maroon-coloured vehicle.

Drew Kelly/Supplied Police cars had to block in the maroon-coloured car for it to stop.

About 2pm, police cars with sirens blaring and the Eagle helicopter were seen heading west from the city.

Inspector Peter Raynes said four people had been arrested and were in custody following a “fleeing driver” incident.

Police were alerted after the alleged offenders were seen in south Auckland’s Papatoetoe, he said.

Supplied Police surround a maroon-coloured vehicle in Henderson on Friday afternoon.

One of the alleged offenders was believed to have a gun.

“Two vehicles were observed fleeing the scene, one of which was spotted by Eagle helicopter and monitored as it travelled northbound on the southern motorway,” Raynes said.

“The vehicle, which was identified to be stolen, continued onto the Northwestern motorway driving at high speeds.”

The vehicle then got off the motorway at Lincoln Rd and was spiked by police. However, the driver continued driving “recklessly” at high speeds before being forced to stop on Edsel St.

“Two occupants decamped the vehicle while two others were arrested at the vehicle,” Raynes said.

“Police chased the two fleeing occupants, and they were apprehended nearby and are currently in police custody.”

About 30 police cars descended on Henderson on Friday following an incident.

One officer received a minor injury from a police dog as a result of the incident, he said.

Another vehicle, alleged to be involved, was stopped in the city and the driver has been taken into custody.

Raynes said inquiries were ongoing and charges were likely to be laid.