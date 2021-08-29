Woman allegedly found with an offensive weapon in lockdown breach

A member of the public called police about two people outside their home during level 4 lockdown. (File photo)

Two people will appear in court after being found outside a house during lockdown, including one who was allegedly carrying an offensive weapon.

A member of the public called police about 9.30pm on Saturday as they were concerned about two people loitering outside their home in St Albans, Christchurch.

A 28-year-old woman was subsequently charged with possession of an offensive weapon, being unlawfully in an enclosed yard and failing to comply with a Covid-19 order.

The woman will appear in Christchurch District Court on September 2.

A 36-year-old man was also charged with being unlawfully in an enclosed yard and failing to comply with a Covid-19 order. He will appear in court on Sunday.