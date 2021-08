Police are making inquiries after a person was allegedly assaulted in Christchurch on Saturday.

A person has been injured in an alleged assault in Christchurch.

Police were called about a serious assault at a house on Bently St in Russley at 11pm on Saturday, a spokesperson said.

One person had allegedly been assaulted and sustained moderate injuries.

No charges had been laid, but police were continuing to make inquiries, the spokesperson said.