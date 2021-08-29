Youths in alleged lockdown car-stealing spree in Christchurch, ending with car catching fire

The crime spree began on Sunday morning when two youths allegedly stole a car in Hoon Hay, Christchurch.

A pair of youths’ alleged lockdown crime spree, which included stealing two cars and spanned nearly 50 kilometres, ended when their car caught fire.

The two youths allegedly stole a car in Hoon Hay, Christchurch, early Sunday morning. The car was ditched by the offenders and a second car stolen.

At 5.40am police were then called to reports of two people attempting to burgle a house in Rolleston, about 20km away.

The pair fled when the resident of the house noticed what was happening and called police, a spokesman said.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Police issued more than 1200 infringement notices during lockdown



The youths then returned to the house and used the stolen car to damage the property, he said.

They fled again in the vehicle, but were spotted by police on Rolleston Drive about 6.50am.

Police signalled for them to stop, but the driver kept going.

Police did not pursue the car, the spokesman said.

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@stuff.co.nz

About 20 minutes later the car stopped on Sawyers Arms Rd, Bishopdale, 25km from Rolleston. Police took two youths into custody.

The car then caught fire. No-one was injured in the blaze.

Police were speaking to the two youths, and no further information was available at this stage, the spokesman said.