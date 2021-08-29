'Very stupid': Lockdown vandals chop tree onto road seconds before principal drives by

This is all that’s left of a pine tree near Makerikeri Bridge that fell across Dixons Rd, near Loburn north of Rangiora, when vandals chainsawed it down.

A school principal was lucky not to be killed when a pair of drunken vandals felled a community’s iconic pine tree onto a road just seconds before he drove by.

Stuart Priddy, principal of Loburn School in North Canterbury, was forced to slam on his brakes to avoid crashing into the giant tree near the Makerikeri Bridge on Dixons Rd about 8.30pm on August 23.

He could have been killed if he had arrived just a few second earlier, Rangiora Leigh Holiday Park owner Rob McAlister said.

The tree, which was on land McAlister leased, was believed to be about 40 years old and its illegal felling has angered local residents who have taken to social media to air their concerns at the reckless behaviour.

Stuff understands two people were involved in the incident and alcohol may have been a factor.

A video of the felling was posted online but had since disappeared.

McAlister said he spotted the pair by the tree with a chainsaw about 7pm on August 23, and could see they were going to chop it down.

He drove his car over and tried to stop them, but they allegedly refused and yelled at him before shunting their four-wheel-drive into the back of his car, he said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The iconic pine tree was thought to have been 40 years old and was famous locally for having a road cone on the top branch.

McAlister left but returned again when he could see they still intended to chop the tree down. The pair shunted his car again, he said.

He rang police both times and told them someone was going to be killed if they did not stop the pair, he said.

As he phoned police a third time, he watched in horror as Priddy’s car approached the bridge.

The tree fell across the road just seconds before Priddy reached it, he said.

“Those people could have been up on a murder charge.”

Cate Broughton/Stuff Loburn School principal Stuart Priddy seen here with students in 2016. From left Tom Taylor, Anaru Spivey, Casey Kirwan, Taylah Dolan, Clara Giller and Stuart Priddy.

Priddy said he had been driving to Loburn School after an alarm activated and was forced to brake suddenly when he came across the tree.

There was no way to get around it as there was a steep bank on either side of the road.

He had since learnt he was the motorist to come across the felled tree.

“Luckily there was a half moon. It’s not something you would expect.”

Priddy said he did not see the culprits but had given a statement to police, who were now investigating the incident.

McAlister was unhappy at how long it took for police to arrive that night and said he was considering laying an official complaint.

The tree was famous in the area because of a fluorescent road cone that appeared on the top branch years ago.

A community member, who did not want to be named, said the tree was “much loved” because it and the road cone survived strong winds in 2014 that felled many other trees in the area.

“I have no idea why they did it ... very stupid and could easily have killed someone.”

One of the alleged culprits has since apologised on a social media community page.

The woman said apologised for the vandalism, saying it was an act of stupidity that had “obviously hurt a lot of people in the community”, including their families.

“We know what we did ... was wrong, and it is being dealt with accordingly.”

The woman has not responded to a request to talk to Stuff.

Angry and confused residents continued to ask on social media why the pair had decided to cut the tree down and suggested they plant new seedlings.

A police spokesperson said staff were called in from Oxford and arrived at 9.30pm after the tree was felled.

One person had been spoken to by police and charges in relation to the tree felling and Covid-19 restrictions were being considered, they said.