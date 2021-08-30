Woman facing murder charge over child's death appears in court

Police were examining the Rimu St house on Monday morning, the same day a woman appeared in court.

A woman has been charged with murder over the death of child in Rotorua.

Police were called to a death at a Glenholme address on Rimu St, south of the city, just after 10.30am on Sunday.

The 27-year-old woman appeared in the Rotorua District Court on Monday by audiovisual link.

She was granted interim name suppression.

Her lawyer, Fraser Wood, wasn’t able to speak to her before the appearance and hadn’t been given a summary of facts detailing what allegedly happened, he said.

He acknowledged the “very serious” charge.

The woman will next appear in the Rotorua High Court in September.

Judge Greg Hollister-Jones ordered mental health screening to be completed before that appearance.

A police statement on Monday said inquiries were ongoing and a scene examination will continue.

This is the third suspected homicide in lockdown. The other two cases were in Auckland.