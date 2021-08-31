Bank recovers some of the $30,000 an elderly woman lost in a phone scam

Sally Lin is a first year student at AUT who was tricked out of $70,000 through an overseas phone scam.

A phone scammer stole $30,000 from an elderly woman in just four hours, but her bank has managed to recover some of the money.

A police spokesperson said the 79-year-old woman from Rangiora was a TSB customer.

The bank had managed to recover some funds and was now making further inquiries.

The North Canterbury woman received a phone call from someone purporting to be part of TSB’s anti-fraud team.

Over four hours, they got the victim to perform multiple tasks on her computer that let them steal tens of thousands of dollars from her.

Police have been offering the woman support and advised the people not to automatically trust anyone on the phone or online that they had never met in person.

The spokesperson urged people to have conversations with older or vulnerable family members about keeping safe online “and being aware of suspicious activity and tactics used by scammers”.

“Never hand over personal details such as computer passwords or bank account details.”

If a call seemed suspicious, hang up immediately, they said.

If a person suspected they had been a victim of a scan they should notify their bank and police immediately.

Many people chose not to report scams because they were embarrassed at being deceived, but they should be assured police would take the report seriously, the spokesperson said.

The scam against the elderly woman happened the same day another person in North Canterbury paid money to a website to buy a dog.

The website was then taken down and police were notified of the fraud.

ANZ senior manager of fraud strategy Natasha McFlinn said the bank had seen a gradual increase in the number of scammers posing as bank staff.

Cold-call scams had increased during Covid-19 lockdowns globally because more people were at home and available to answer the phone and were easier targets when isolated or feeling vulnerable, she said.

“The people behind these cold-call scams are very convincing and persuasive, and leave nothing but heartbreak and loss for their victims.”