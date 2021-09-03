Teen accused of killing fellow teen at party pleads not guilty

Police speak to party-goers in Fendalton on the evening of the stabbings.

A 16-year-old accused of killing a teenager and seriously injuring two others at a party has formally pleaded not guilty to murder.

Sixteen-year-old Zion Purukamu, of Hoon Hay, died in Christchurch Hospital after he was attacked at his girlfriend’s 17th birthday party in Fendalton last month.

Two teenagers, aged 14 and 17, also suffered serious stab wounds. Due to suppression orders neither can be identified.

A 16-year-old boy made his first High Court appearance on Friday via audio-visual link from Te Puna Wai youth justice facility, charged with murder and two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The teen’s lawyer, Ethan Huda, formally entered not guilty pleas on behalf of the teen.

A trial by jury has been set for November 2022.

Justice Rachel Dunningham remanded the teen in custody, a scheduled a name suppression hearing for October 4.

The teen first appeared in the Youth Court last month.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Detective Inspector Scott Anderson speaks about the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in Christchurch.

Zion’s mother hurled insults at the 16-year-old during the earlier appearance.

She told the defendant he was the one who should have died. Police had to tell her to sit down and calm down.

A girl seated next to her yelled that the boy was going “to die in there”.

After the teen was arrested, police said the homicide investigation – dubbed Operation Medbury – remained “active” and detectives still wanted to talk to people who were at the party when the stabbing happened.

The party, held at an Airbnb rental property on August 13, was attended by more than 80 people.

Christchurch Holiday Homes director Susan Harrison, whose company manages the property, earlier said the guest who booked the house had a legitimate account, which meant they were over 18.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Police at the scene of the homicide on Medbury Tce, Fendalton.

The person was also address verified, so Harrison was unaware they were from Christchurch, she said. If she knew they were local, she would have asked more questions about the booking.

The property’s rules include not having guests after 10pm.

Anyone with information that could assist the police’s investigation is asked to call police on 105 and reference Operation Medbury.