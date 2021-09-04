New Zealand's drug circle still hot during Covid-19 lockdown

Meth seized by Customs in February during an attempt to smuggle 110kg of methamphetamine and two handguns into New Zealand inside golf cart batteries.

Organised crime groups may have learned a thing or two from last year’s Covid-19 lockdown – how to keep servicing illicit addictions during a nationwide pandemic.

Typically, the country’s meth market would come to a grinding halt under alert levels 4 and 3. It becomes harder to transport drugs around the country, supply becomes limited because of border restrictions and the price for drugs soars.

Last year, methamphetamine prices doubled in parts of the South Island as a result of coronavirus restrictions, with addicts saying they paid more than $1000 a gram – something New Zealand Police haven’t seen in 10 years.

But National Drug Intelligence Bureau manager Blair Macdonald told Stuff that this year, the drug supply is more resilient.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Wellington police carried out a search warrant for drugs at Harbour City Motor Inn earlier this year. (Video first published on March 2021).

Organised crime groups have learned lessons from the last lockdown and adapted to still operate in this environment, Macdonald said.

Groups could be selling stockpiled drugs or a methamphetamine shipment could have landed in Auckland just before lockdown, servicing buyers for up to three weeks, he said.

It also doesn’t help that international borders are still operating.

“The last time we were in lockdown the rest of the world was too... but this time... the rest of the world is still functioning,” he said.

More than 90 per cent of methamphetamine arrives in the country via Auckland.

The groups use mules to transport drugs to the South Island, either on regional flights or in rented cars via one of the Cook Strait ferries.

Neither of those options are available to non-essential travel during alert levels 3 and 4.

Drugs are still circulating around New Zealand communities, particularly in Auckland, where a gram of the drug costs as little as $250. Further south, where supply was limited due to its distance from Auckland, a gram in Christchurch was selling for about $600.

Stuff-co-nz 20kgs of meth was found in a black suitcase during the Covid-19 pandemic 2020.

In Waikato, police had their biggest drug bust since the August lockdown started.

Police arrested a 38-year-old man after he was found with methamphetamine, point bags, cash and drug paraphernalia.

Another 33-year-old was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, LSD and cash and a 30-year-old man was arrested after a clandestine mobile methamphetamine lab was located in the boot of his vehicle, along with a loaded shotgun and ammunition.

“Police are out patrolling and stopping vehicles,” Macdonald said.

“The vehicle may not have been stopped under level 1 conditions, so lockdown certainly makes detecting criminal behaviour easy for police.”

Meanwhile, neighbours are more likely to call police about suspicious activity because they get frustrated when they see others flouting the rules, he said.

“Police will continue to target organised crime groups, but don’t let lockdown isolation prevent you from reaching out to those who suffer from substance abuse.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Stephen King is one of the people working to get an alcohol and other drug treatment court set up in Waikato.

Alcohol and Drug Community Support Trust director Stephen King said the price of drugs, combined with limited employment has lead people to buy alcohol instead.

The country is flooded with cocaine and methamphetamine, King said, but the drugs require money and if you don’t have a job you can’t find the drugs.

On the eve of lockdown, booze sales skyrocketed nearly 500 per cent nationwide.

“Addiction is addiction and it’s a way of escaping and getting a chemical-based feeling. We will say and do what we have to,” King said.

“It becomes a way of escaping and coping and it becomes a spiral. Any substance will provide that.”

King, who has been clean for 29 years, said the only way to get better is through a therapeutical community rehab in Hamilton, something he says the city desperately needs.

“I wouldn’t have got there without it.

“At the moment, we send these people out of town, away from their families, and it's not helpful.

“People need to come out of their normal environment and go into a residential realm, it’s the only way they will stop using.”

