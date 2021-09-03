Islamic leader says Countdown terror attack the 'darkest day' since mosque shootings

Police outside Countdown at Lynn Mall, where a man was shot dead by police after stabbing multiple people in a terror attack.

An Islamic leader says the Isis-inspired terrorist attack that injured six victims in an Auckland supermarket is New Zealand’s darkest day since the Christchurch terror attacks.

Imam Gamal Fouda survived the March 15, 2019 terrorist attack that claimed 42 members of his congregation at the An-Nur (Al Noor) mosque in Christchurch.

Police on Friday shot dead a Sri Lankan man who was on a terror watch list after he embarked on a stabbing spree at a Countdown supermarket in LynnMall, New Lynn.

Fouda said the incident was the darkest day since the Christchurch attack on two mosques, and called for New Zealanders to stand together as a nation in peace and love.

READ MORE:

* Cash-strapped Christchurch mosque can't afford to pay imam

* Royal commission findings confirm anti-Muslim bias by intelligence services, mosque leaders say

* Election 2020: Al Noor Imam Gamal Fouda abused while walking with Jacinda Ardern



Stuff understands the man responsible was a Muslim, but Fouda said the attacker’s brand of “so-called Islam” was not what he studied and preached.

“This person is brain-washed.”

Fouda had not yet considered if security needed to be increased in the Muslim community in case of a backlash after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it would be wrong for people to direct any frustrations at anyone beyond the attacker.

However, a police car was stationed for around 30 minutes outside the mosque from 5.45pm on Friday night and police checked the grounds, although the mosque was locked. Another unmarked police car also drove past shortly aftwerwards.

Fouda said he felt “very sorry and sad” for all the victims who were injured, and he hoped they would recover quickly.

“It’s a horrible thing ... not just for the Muslim community but for all New Zealanders.”

He reiterated the same message he delivered after the Christchurch attack.

“We are broken-hearted, but we are not broken.”

After learning that the man had been under intense surveillance, and was shot dead by two armed police officers 60 seconds into the attack, Fouda was reassured that police understood there were people with dangerous ideologies in the community.

“This person is not understanding of what our religion is about.”

Islamic Women's Council spokeswoman Anjum Rahman wanted to pass on her sincere sympathies to those injured, their families, and those who witnessed the attack.