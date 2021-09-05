Teens allegedly assault contractor at Christchurch school in 'cowardly' attack

A lawn-mowing contractor was allegedly assaulted at Gilberthorpe School in Christchurch on Thursday. (File photo)

A man was allegedly attacked by a group of teenagers after he caught them vandalising a school in Christchurch.

Police were called to reports of a person being assaulted at Gilberthorpe School​ on Gilberthorpes Rd​ in Hei Hei about 5.30pm on Thursday, a police spokesman said.

In a Facebook post, the school said three teenagers, all aged about 15, were throwing paint over a new school building when the man, a lawn-mowing contractor, intervened.

They then “turned on him” in a “cowardly” attack, the post read.

“We are working closely with the police on this matter and will work tirelessly to identify the individuals responsible so that they can be held accountable for their actions.

“It goes without saying that we want our school grounds to be safe and enjoyed by the community.”

The school urged anyone who may have seen the alleged assault or have any cameras operating in the area to contact police on their 105 number or school principal Andrew Wilkinson at andrew@gilberthorpe.school.nz.

Police had made no arrests by Sunday and were continuing inquiries, the spokesman said.

It was not yet clear what injuries the contractor received or whether St John responded.