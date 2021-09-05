Armed police called to Christchurch property after firearm report

Police speak with a woman on England St, Linwood, after a callout involving the Armed Offenders Squad on Sunday.

Armed police have left the scene with no weapon found, after searching a Christchurch property following a report of a person with a gun.

Police and the Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) were called to England St in Linwood about 1.15pm on Sunday.

A police spokeswoman confirmed AOS were in attendance and were in the process of clearing the address. There was no indication of injuries.

She said police were speaking with a man and a woman at the address.

After searching the property, no weapons were found.

Police initially blocked the nearby Hereford, Cashel and Tancred streets, but they had since reopened, she said.

A Stuff reporter at the scene said at least seven police cars and armed officers could be seen at the property between Hereford and Cashel streets.

No charges were laid and police had left the property by 5pm, a police spokeswoman said.

No further inquiries were being made.