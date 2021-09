A car was stopped in Victoria St Wellington in relation to an incident Trentham on Sunday evening.

Police responded to an incident in Upper Hutt on Sunday night after they received a report of gunshots.

A police spokesman said the initial incident was on Ruahine St, Trentham just after 5pm on Sunday.

There was no reported injuries.

Several police cars were used to stop a vehicle on Victoria St in central Wellington later in the evening.