Man faces charges relating to head on crash with police car

A Southland police officer was injured when his car was involved in a head-on crash with another vehicle near Gore in July. [File photo]

An Invercargill man, who police say has gang links, has been charged after a head-on crash with a police car in Gore.

The crash happened on State Highway 1, near Charlton Rd, about 7.15am on July 9.

A police spokeswoman said the man was on bail with a condition not to drive.

It was alleged the man’s vehicle crossed onto the incorrect side of the road and collided with the oncoming police vehicle, the spokeswoman said.

The 23-year-old is facing a charge of driving causing bodily injury while blood contained evidence of a controlled drug (methamphetamine), and driving whilst forbidden.

He is expected to appear in the Invercargill District Court on September 27.

The man had serious injuries and was taken to Dunedin Hospital by helicopter.

The police officer had moderate injuries, required a week off work and needed ongoing medical treatment, the spokeswoman said.

The incident did not involve a pursuit and the officer had been travelling from Invercargill to work in Gore at the time, the spokeswoman said.