Mother killed terminally-ill daughter to end suffering

The mother of a woman suffering from Huntington’s disease has admitted killing her because she could not bear to see her suffer any longer.

Cherylene Lawrence, 49, killed her 28-year-old daughter, Chevana Fox, in their Napier house in February.

She pleaded guilty to a charge of murder before Justice Cheryl Gwyn in the High Court at Napier on Friday.

At just 16 Chevana had been diagnosed with juvenile Huntington’s disease, a less common early-onset form of Huntington’s disease. Huntington's disease causes the progressive degeneration of nerve cells in the brain, resulting in movement, cognitive and psychiatric disorders.

READ MORE:

* Dementia carers 'haven't slept in years', suffering burnout

* Guilty verdicts after 'troubling and sad case' of son charged with murdering his mother

* Fox reporter mocked for wearing protective vest at the US-Mexico border



Chevana was unable to read or write and had difficulty talking. She used a wheelchair, needed assistance carrying out simple tasks and would have outbursts of crying for no apparent reason. She would lash out at carers and Lawrence, and suffered significant delusions.

For some years Chevana had lived at care facilities in Hastings. More recently she had been at the Hawke’s Bay mental health unit. She was discharged from there into the care of Lawrence at the end of November last year.

Community care providers were contracted to help Lawrence care for Chevana from 8am to 2pm each day.

From late December carers helped Lawrence care for Chevana for five nights a week. That later increased to six nights. There were difficulties with the provision of regular overnight care and Lawrence would often remain awake throughout the night, as she was worried Chevana would attack the carers.

Lawrence became sleep-deprived and her mental health suffered. By mid-December she became despondent. This was evident in text messages she sent her mother, in which she described how exhausted she felt, how Chevana cried the whole time, and how her daughter no longer had any quality of life.

On January 4 Lawrence sent a text message to her mother saying: “I'm gonna end up killing chevana. I've had. Enough.”

On January 31 there was a misunderstanding and no carer was available in the night. The following morning, around 10.20am Lawrence told the carer she could leave early.

Lawrence had decided to kill Chevana and take her own life.

She wrote a note to her family then strangled Chevana. At 11.37am she called 111, telling a dispatcher: “Um I just flipped out and strangled her. Strangled my daughter. She’s dead ... The trouble is, I, I did it on purpose”.

The dispatcher told Lawrence how to perform CPR. Lawrence spent about six minutes performing CPR until an ambulance arrived. Chevana was taken to hospital but did not recover and died on February 28.

Lawrence told police she had been up for most of the night with Chevana and that it had been a long time since she had slept properly. She said she was overwhelmed.

“It’s just constant torturous things, you know, in my mind. You can’t stop the suffering ... you gotta just watch someone deteriorate in front of your eyes, you know, and you can’t do anything,” she told police.

“To fight every day with her and put her through that every day, and I guess it, it was just, it’s a hopeless situation right … her quality of life was not there.

“She had no quality of life or anything like that, life was too difficult for her anyway to be stuck in delusions, torturous delusions all the time.”

Lawrence was remanded on bail until sentencing in November.

Where to get help