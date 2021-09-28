Alleged serial rapist accused of crimes against 12 women in Auckland and Christchurch

John Hope Muchirahondo appears via video-link in the High Court in Christchurch on multiple sexual assault charges.

Alleged serial rapist John Hope Muchirahondo is now accused of crimes against 12 women in Christchurch and Auckland.

Muchirahondo, 35, was facing five counts of sexual violation, one count of unlawful sexual connection, and one count of failing to assist police with a lawful search before more charges were added.

On Tuesday, Crown prosecutor Kerry White told the Christchurch High Court that Muchirahondo now faced charges in relation to 12 complainants.

It's understood most of the alleged offending occurred in Christchurch, with some offences allegedly committed in Auckland.

Muchirahondo’s lawyer, Anselm Williams, applied for him to be released on electronically-monitored bail. The application was declined by Justice Rachel Dunningham.

Only limited reporting is allowed at bail hearings, meaning further details cannot be published.

The defendant was remanded in custody until his next appearance in October.

Muchirahondo, a well-known name in football circles in Auckland and Christchurch, was charged earlier this year as a result of an investigation codenamed Operation Hope.

Police allege the offences were committed between late October 2018 and 2021. It is believed Muchirahondo met some of the complainants at Christchurch nightclubs, and some at parties at private houses.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nicola Reeves told Stuff on Tuesday police believed there may be more victims, and asked for anyone who had information to contact police.

“We are asking anyone else who might have information or concerns, and has not yet come forward, to please reach out to us,” she said.

Muchirahondo is originally from Zimbabwe, but has been living in New Zealand for about 11 years. He has lived in both Auckland and Christchurch.

Muchirahondo earlier pleaded not guilty to all charges.

A trial date has been set down for August next year.