Mellory Manning's friend hopes her killers are haunted by their actions

Police are appealing for new information about the 2008 murder of Christchurch woman Mellory Manning.

A close friend of murdered Christchurch woman Mellory Manning hopes her awful death continues to haunt the perpetrators.

The killing has come to public attention again with police making a fresh appeal for information on Friday.

They especially want to identify ‘Male B’ whose DNA profile was obtained from a semen sample found during a post-mortem examination of her body, Detective Inspector Greg Murton said in a statement.

Supplied A photo of Mellory Manning that was taken in February 2004.

Manning, 27, a sex worker, was lured from the corner of Manchester and Peterborough streets and driven to a Mongrel Mob pad in Avonside on the night of December 18, 2008.

She was stabbed, strangled, sexually violated and bashed with weapons before her half-naked body was dumped in the Avon River in Dallington.

Police have previously said they believe Male B was clearly involved in the murder and was associated with Aotearoa Mongrel Mob or the Mongrel Mob at large.

Mauha Huatahi Fawcett was found guilty of her murder by a jury in 2014, but his conviction was quashed by the Court of Appeal in 2017. Fawcett’s retrial is scheduled for February next year.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Mauha Fawcett when he appeared for sentencing in the High Court at Christchurch in 2014.

A childhood friend, who asked not to be named for fear of retribution, said she still hoped police would find the culprits.

“She was of slight build and for a group of men to do what they did to her or anybody is just awful. How could anyone do that to another human being? You would hope those people would be having nightmares every night. Just to toss her away like that. It’s very sickening.”

NZ Police NZ Police had offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of Mellory Manning's murderer.

The woman, who grew up with the Manning family in Southbridge, said Manning was kind, sweet and thought about other people.

“I cared about her a lot. The whole story is so sad. She was very kind person, a really nice person. There is more to her than what people know. When she was younger she was an amazing singer and did ballet, a real girly girl.”

Manning had started on hard drugs in her late teens, and they had ruined her life.

“Those drugs get your hooks into you. I saw her six months before she was killed and she was trying to change her life and was on the methadone programme. She wanted to be a mum and wanted to clean up her act. She was off hard drugs and she was making changes.”

Manning went to work on the evening of December 18, 2008, and stood on the corner of Manchester and Peterborough Streets about 9.30pm. She had not worked for some time but wanted to earn money to buy Christmas presents for her family.

The public reported many sightings of Manning standing on her corner, wearing a distinctive pink skirt and a blue and white polka dot bikini top. She had two clients between 9.30pm and 10.35pm.

These clients were identified and had been spoken to, Murton said.

The last known sighting of Manning was about 10.35 -10.40pm at her corner.

She sent a series of texts to one of her previous clients about 10.43pm. The cell site data on that text indicated that she was on the move, likely in a vehicle, and had left her corner, Murton said.

Her body was found floating in the Avon River near Dallington Terrace about 6.40am the next day, sparking the police investigation codenamed Operation Dallington.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Flowers placed near the site where murdered prostitute Mellory Manning's body was dumped. (File photo)

Murton said the investigation was complex and challenging. It was clear Manning was subjected to a prolonged and violent assault that caused her death.

She was a street-wise, feisty young lady who knew all about the dangers of her business, he said.

The investigation team believed a number of people were involved in her death, he said. A semen sample (‘Male B’) was located in the post-mortem and a DNA profile obtained.

The clients who were with Manning on the night of her death were eliminated as being Male B, he said.

The sample was not matched to anyone on the criminal DNA database. Murton said considerable time and effort had been spent to obtain DNA samples from persons of interest over the last 13 years who were not on the criminal DNA database.

“Information is sought from members of the public who may have information as to the identity of Male B or have any other information as to who was involved in Mel’s death and what occurred that night. Police urge these people to come forward to give the family some closure.”

Anyone with information should call police on 105 and quote Operation Dallington.

Information can also be provided anonymously be ringing Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.