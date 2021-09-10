Relief as killer of Northland's Bridget Simmonds likely to die behind bars

After Bridget Simmonds’ former partner, Samuel Pou, was found guilty of her murder, her uncle speaks about the trial and the family's memories of the mum of two.

Friends of Whangārei mother of two Bridget Simmonds say there is a small consolation her murderer will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Samuel Hamuera Pou, now 59, from the Whangārei suburb of Otangarei, was sentenced to life imprisonment for Simmonds’ murder on Thursday, with a minimum jail time of 17 years.

Simmonds, aged 42, went missing in February 2019 and was the subject of a missing person’s case for more than a year until Pou pointed police to her buried remains in June 2020.

NZ Police/supplied Bridget Odelle Simmonds, 42, was the subject of a missing person’s case for more than a year. Her former partner was eventually found guilty of her murder.

But he denied murderous intent, and was the subject of a three-week jury trial before being found guilty of murder.

Pou also admitted two prior violent attacks on Simmonds – one tearing her ear and the second blinding her in one eye – as well as three attacks on a former partner.

Denise Piper/Stuff Samuel Pou will be 76 before he is eligible to apply for parole. (File photo)

His lawyer, Arthur Fairley​, told the court on Thursday Pou accepted he would live out the rest of his life in jail, having spent nearly 30 years behind bars for previous offences.

“As far as this counsel can work out, this man has spent nearly half his life in jail. As he put it, ‘I’m going to die in jail, I’m going to die in prison anyway,’” Fairley said.

That brought some comfort to Marnie Savage​, a close friend of Simmonds, who lived with her in Otaika Accommodation Park.

“It’s not going to bring her back, although it’s still some consolation that he’s getting something.”

supplied Bridget Simmonds is remembered for her sense of humour and fun. (File photo)

Simmonds did not deserve the way she was treated by Pou – described by Justice Christine Gordon QC as violent bodily injury, without caring if she died, as payback for “narking” on him for an earlier assault.

“She’s too good a person to have this happen to her ... I’m just really saddened by what he’s done,” Savage said.

She will remember her best friend for her sense of humour, funny laugh and impressive smile.

Family have previously described Simmonds as “tremendous fun”, an adventurer who was kind-hearted and loving.

NZ police/supplied Police spent hundreds of hours on the case, including an extensive search of Pou’s family property at Parakao, west of Whangārei. (File photo)

Whangārei’s police Detective Sergeant Aaron Crawford​, who was in charge of the case, said Simmonds meant so much to many people before her life was “tragically cut short”.

“While we know yesterday’s sentencing won’t bring her back to her loved ones, we hope it offers them some form of comfort, knowing her killer has been held accountable and will live behind bars for at least the next 17 years.”

Crawford thanked all the trial witnesses, including Simmonds’ mother, Carol Callen​, who passed away before the sentencing.

He also acknowledged police staff who spent hundreds of hours on the investigation.