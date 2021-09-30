Thieves armed with baseball bat and hammer steal cash from liquor store

A liquor store was targeted by armed robbers who made off with cash.

Police are investigating a robbery involving people wielding a bat and hammer at a bottle shop in Christchurch.

The robbery took place at The Liquor Store on Lincoln Rd, Spreydon, at 9.15pm on Wednesday.

Two people entered the store armed with a baseball bat and a hammer. They threatened the staff member and stole money from the till, before fleeing on foot.

They were last seen heading south on Domain Tce.

No one was injured in the incident and inquiries are ongoing.

One person was wearing a black bucket hat, a yellow hi-vis vest over a long sleeved hi-vis top, and black shorts with camouflage leggings underneath.

They were also wearing a black face mask and black gloves.

Supplied One of those believed responsible was wearing a hi-vis top, the other a black T-shirt with Hells Angels logo

The second person was wearing a black T-shirt with an image on the front, possibly Hells Angels-related, and “New Zealand” on the back.

They were also wearing a black backpack and carrying a light-coloured baseball bat with the word “COMBAT” in black writing.

Police want to hear from anyone who can help identify the two people, or anyone who was in the area around the time of the robbery who may have information.

Anyone who can help should call 105 and quote file number 210929/3279, or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.